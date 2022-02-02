OSCODA — At their regular meeting on Jan. 24, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved a letter of intent from Herbert Travis, owner of Travis Sanitation LLC, to purchase 4.3 acres of approximately 32 acres of township owned land that is located south and west of the approximately 1.9 acre property he currently owns.
Travis, through a letter of intent to purchase property submitted by Robert Myles, his attorney, offered the township $8,600 for the piece of property, or $2,000 per acre. The offer was valid through Jan. 31.
In a memo to Oscoda Superintendent Tammy Kline, Nancy Schwickert, township assessor, reported that “based on analysis of vacant land sales which have occurred in 2021, three acre parcels are selling for average $8,400 per acre. This estimate is based on no known contamination. An additional consideration may be if the size and location of the easement impacts the buyer’s usage of the property.”
At the meeting Kline reported that Schwickert had changed her assessment to $4,000-$5,000 per acre.
“I think the $4,000-$5,000 is a little high, good hunting land is $2,000 per acre,” reported Township Supervisor Ann Richards who is also a realtor. Trustee Steve Wusterbarth reported that he and his wife had recently purchased 15 acres of “pristine land” at $1,150 per acre.
Trustee Bill Palmer reminded trustees that Travis would be donating back 1.2 acres that is a permanent easement this is primarily for the township’s benefit.
Travis was in attendance at the meeting and told trustees that he wanted to purchase the additional property for expansion of his facilities, that he needed room for more waste containers and that he wanted to make it safer for people who were coming to and going from his property.
Motion to accept the letter of intent by Township Treasurer Jaime McGuire, support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously.
Palmer asked that a Level 1 assessment be done of the land to determine if there are PFAS issues. Trustee Jeremy Spencer added that there could be other contaminants. Palmer reported that he had spoken to EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) about who would be responsible for the chemicals. Richards stated that the township’s real estate committee will discuss this with the attorney if there is a purchase agreement.
The board also took the following actions:
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-02 regarding the sale by auction of the Aune Medical Complex, located on Skeel Avenue on the former Wurtsmith Air Base. The auction fee is the greater of five percent of the purchase price or $25,000. The auction is scheduled for Feb. 23. Motion by Palmer, support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously.
Related to the sale of the Aune Medical Complex, the trustees voted to postpone considering the request to purchase the lab equipment separate from the building. “Inspections will start any day,” reported Kline.
“We were very careful of keeping the building intact. I don’t see that’s a good idea,” said Richards in response to the sale of the lab equipment. “I agree,” added Sutton.
“Does it say the equipment is included in the sale?” asked Spencer. Richards added that she was not in favor of disrupting the space. Motion by Wusterbarth to postpone the sale of the lab equipment, support by Cummings, passed unanimously.
• Postponed making a decision about accepting a donation of the property where the old elementary school is located behind Vinnie’s AuSable Hardware in downtown Oscoda. In a memo dated Jan. 12, Vincent Iler said he had spoken to Fire Chief Alan McGregor about the offer. Iler stated that the property could be used to build a new fire station. Iler stipulated that he would retain the gymnasium and the parking lot.
• Unanimously approved appointing William Reid Morris with Trademark Lab, as the township’s trademark attorney. Motion by Spencer, support from Cummings, passed unanimously. Morris has specialized in trademark law since 2012, is a graduate of the Howard University School of Law and came recommended by the township’s current attorney.
• Approved use of six baseball fields at the Oscoda Township Sports Complex by Huron East Knothole Little League. Motion by Spencer, support by Cummings, passed unanimously.
• Entered into an agreement with American Youth Soccer Organization Region 957 to use five soccer fields that are located at the Oscoda Township Sports Complex. Motion by Spencer, support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
• Postponed approving a proposal from Ferguson Waterworks for Phase 3 of the water main replacement project. The cost increased by $90,488.70 over the amount that was originally budgeted for the work. The proposal was presented at the meeting by Catherine Winn, Regional Manager for F&V Operations and Resource Management. Winn said the increased costs were “not unexpected” and were due to labor, installation and scheduling.
“Do we have the ability to have this re-bid?” asked Trustee Steve Wusterbarth. “Do we have outs?” he added.
Palmer reminded trustees that the work, in its third and final phase, was being completed to save the township money in the long run. The township would no longer need to pay to have meter readers, the meters could be read remotely.
Winn reported that there is some remaining inventory and that the actual cost could be lower.
“Where is the majority of the increase?” asked Richards. “Shame on us for not getting something in writing. When is the drop-dead date?”
Winn reminded the trustees that they had decided to spread the project across three years because they did not want to pay all of the costs at one time.
The trustees asked Winn to see if she could further investigate the increase in cost and determine if it was as a result of increased material or increased labor costs. Motion by Wusterbarth to postpone until the next meeting, support by McGuire, passed unanimously.
“Given supply shortages and inflation, I don’t think it’s unreasonable. When they installed mine, they were very efficient. We need to complete the process.” Added Palmer.
According to Kline, the purchase of 42 large meters, which were not included in the capital improvement plan, would be moved to the 2023 budget.
• Unanimously approved payment to RCL Construction in the amount of $48,811.28 for work on the pump station replacement project.
• Unanimously approved payment of $48,670.05 to Katterman Construction for work on Phase IV of the water main replacement project.
• Approved a proposal from Lake Pro Inc. for management of the invasive species at Van Etten Lake. The proposal is for an amount not to exceed $41,200 with an annual fee of $8,240 for 2022-2026. The township put on a request for proposals in November and received three responses. According to Kline, Lake Pro has been providing the lake management services for the past four years. “Do we know why there is a $30,000 difference?” Spencer asked. Motion by Richards, support by Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
• Approved payment of $2,599.99 for an MVR (Mobile Video Recording) system for Old Orchard Park. Richards asked if it had been budgeted for. Sutton reported that the purchase was needed to integrate Old Orchard Park with the rest of the system township wide. Kline said the township had the money but she did not know which account it would come out of.
• Unanimously approved paying $2,495 for the back full page of the Harbor House publication. Palmer asked if the Chamber of Commerce had done a study on what comes from the ad. “We’ve run this ad for years, I am curious what it brings in,” he said. Motion by Spencer, support from Cummings, unanimously approved.
• Postponed discussion about cemetery expansion. Trustees also heard from Rick Freeman with ROWE Professional Services. Freeman reported that the 2021 water main projects had been wrapped up “right under the wire”. He also reported that the 2022 projects had been submitted to EGLE. Freeman said that the township will likely receive $2.5 million in grant funding to assist with the 2022 projects, but that he would know more in February. He said that the funding would “take care of projects that have been hanging out there for a couple of years”. He stated that the 2022 projects would be advertised and put out for bid in the spring.
During public comment, Cathy Wusterbarth thanked Palmer for following up with her. She reported that there is an outdoor shower at Ken Ratliffe Park, along with the foot washing station. Wusterbarth had requested an outdoor shower be put in the park during the public hearing on the Parks and Recreation Plan held on Jan. 10.
The trustees also heard from Michael Hoadley, Mayor of AuGres, who reported that he was running for State Representative. Due to recent redistricting, the district he is running for crosses over three of the previous districts. Hoadley reminded those in attendance that the primary election will be held in August and the general election will be on Nov. 8.
During trustee comments, McGuire reminded property owners that winter taxes are due on Feb. 14. She reported that there were several people who did not pay their summer taxes.
Cummings reported that the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board meeting would be held on Feb. 16 from 5-8 p.m.
Wusterbarth asked that the trustees have a discussion about whether or not to continue with the hybrid meeting format. “I agree with that,” said Palmer.
Palmer also responded to Rick Koenig’s questions during public comment about why trustees don’t answer questions they are asked during meetings. He reported that trustees had been advised by the township attorney not to respond. “A misspeak by a board member could get us in more trouble,” he added.
Richards added that she was not a proponent of the hybrid meetings and that the Shoreline Theater could accommodate 300 people.
Richards went over the information on the comment card. “We’re not trying to not answer questions,” she said. She added that some of the questions have been very personal in nature and that the trustees were not trying to be disrespectful.
EIC Director Todd Dickerson was on the agenda to provide the board with an update, however, he did not attend the meeting. The EIC held a special meeting on Jan. 20. According to the agenda the purpose of the meeting was to schedule the 2022 meeting dates.
Cardio drumming to return to Oscoda Beach bandshell in 2022 by Manuela Kress What could be better than drumming while looking out over beautiful Lake Huron? Cardio drumming enthusiasts will have lots of opportunities to enjoy the beautiful views from the bandshell this summer and early fall.
At their Jan. 24 meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved use of the Oscoda Beach bandshell for cardio drumming classes twice per week from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 2-October 20. The request came from Gaylynn Brenoel who reported that during 2021 classes were attended by seniors, families and visitors.
Cardio drumming is a low-impact form of exercise that involves the use of drumsticks, a large bucket, and an exercise ball. Drummers get a workout by incorporating low-impact dance moves and using drumsticks on the ball and the bucket. The exercise helps with coordination and builds core and arm strength. Studies have shown that drumming lowers blood pressure and stress hormones.