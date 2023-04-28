The following is the second of a two-part story on one of the several Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops that were held this year. The April 11 session centered on the offshore data associated with the lake, and last week’s story summarized the status of the prey fish which reside there. The event also provided angler effort statistics, fish stocking progress reports and details on cisco restoration efforts, which are the focus of this week’s story.

ALPENA – The free, annual workshops are presented by Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR)-Fisheries Division, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Great Lakes Science Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and local fishery organizations. Several other entities also contribute to the events – which, for 2023, included a Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie workshop, a southern Lake Michigan session and talks on other areas of Lake Huron.

