OSCODA – The Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) met on Thursday, Oct. 21, and discussed a variety of business, including future special meeting dates and times to recruit a new Airport Director.
As reported on during the June 17, meeting, Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport (OWA) Manager Gary Kellan announced that he would be leaving his position in September. Due to the process of looking for a new Airport Director, Kellan is currently holding the position.
During the Sept. 24, meeting, Kellan reminded OWAA representatives that they would be using GOV HR USA for recruiting applicants to serve as OWA Director. According to Kellan, at the September meeting the board was approaching phase four. To keep with the schedule provided by GOV HR USA Kellan recommended scheduling special meetings.
The first special meeting took place on Oct. 5. Members of the authority discussed at the October meeting that they would meet with candidates, via Zoom on Oct. 26. The first round of interviews was completed on Oct. 26.
The next round of interviews is scheduled for sometime in November. An article pertaining to those who have interviewed for the position can be found in a future edition of this publication.
In addition to minor discussion about a future Airport Director, members of the authority tackled a number of other pieces of business, including three current business items. The three items include two requests for a Special Land Use (SLU) permits and revisions to the Airport Capital Improvement Plan (ACIP), previously reported on in July.
One of the two SLU permit requests came from the Wurtsmith Air Museum, with plans to hold a Scouts Aviation Camporee on Aug. 26-28. The event is a three day campout, called Aviation Camporee because the campers will experience Young Eagle Flights, according to Retired Air Force Colonel Pete Mapes. Mapes was in attendance at the meeting to give a brief description of the event they hope to put on and answer any questions.
A motion to approve the SLU permit was made by OWAA Representative John Swise and was seconded by OWAA Representative Mike Munson, receiving a 6-0 vote. OWAA Representative Dave Dailey was absent from the Thursday meeting.
The second SLU permit request came from the University of Minnesota (UMN) School of Public Health for a Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) Research Project. According to Kellan. Representatives from UMN were seeking to conduct research on OWA property.
The research is for a PFAS remediation technique. Prior to the meeting, Kellan sought information from the Air Force Civil Engineering Center and the Michigan Department of Environment and Great Lakes Energy for their input on the SLU permit.
Dr. Matt Simcik of UMN was present at the meeting to describe the proposed land use and to answer questions. He said the school has developed a PFAS sequestration method that has been tested in the laboratory and could be allow cost and low maintenance solution.
A motion to authorize Kellan to issue a SLU for PFAS remediation equipment on OWA property was made by Munson and was seconded by Swise, receiving a 6-0 vote. A final piece of current business pertained to revisions to the ACIP. As mentioned, the plan was originally discussed and approved in July, but since then, a few changes have occurred.
Originally, the plan had scheduled the repaving of Taxiways A, B and C over three phases which would span between 2024-2026. According to Kellan, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Office of Aeronautics have offered to allocate funding for repaving Taxiways A-C, as a combined single project.
During the meeting, it was proposed to board members that the engineering/designs and construction bidding be completed during 2022 and construction to begin during 2023. A motion to authorize the revised ACIP to the FAA and MDOT Office of Aeronautics was made by Munson and was seconded by Swise receiving a 6-0 vote.
In addition to current business, Kellan also had a number of airport manager comments including updates about the timber harvest, site readiness planning and Taxiways A-C Rehab. The first was an update about the timber harvest, discussed at previous meetings.
“The primary objective there was to protect our perimeter fence line. The trees are maturing. The branches are poking through the fence. As the trees move, its moving those fences and making them weaker,” said Kellan.
He added, the biggest concern was the trees located along Rea Road because that perimeter fence controls access to aircraft operating areas. Further, he added that TR Timber, out of West Branch has commenced at the southwest end of the airfield.
He went on to give an update on the site readiness plan, in conjunction with the Charter Township of Oscoda. Previously, the township hired ROWE Professional Services to help do the study. As reported, the township hired ROWE to help the township and the authority evaluate existing structure, water, sewer and other utilities in preparation for extending those utilities to development sites.
“We’ve received their draft report and the finalized report is finished now. That finalized report includes cost estimating to do that work. There’s some sticker price shock associated with what it will cost to extend that infrastructure down in that area,” said Kellan.
He said; however, the idea is to use that work product to pursue grant funding for the actual construction work.
Additionally, he spoke about a rehabilitation proposal for the Wurtsmith Rail Spur.
“The grant we were using to do this preliminary study, there was a budget of $130,000. The township’s contract with ROWE was only for $56,000, so the grant is significantly under spent.
He said, when they reported that at the end of the state’s fiscal year, the administrators of the grant said instead of the money going back to the state, they offered to extend their grant further.
“There’s interest in studying the rail spur that comes onto the Wurtsmith properties. There’s been no need to maintain it because there hasn’t been any rail, but that’s resulted in some decay. They would to see us utilize that (grant) to see what it would take to rehab the rail system,” said Kellan.
A final airport manager comment pertained to the aforementioned Taxiways, but focused on an independent fee estimate for consultant services.
“In order for us to qualify for that funding because its part of fiscal year 2022. We need to get the design work done before the end of November, for a $7.7 million grant,” said Kellan.
Kellan added, an additional requirement is to seek an independent fee estimate from a different consultant service, so staff did exactly that.
“This is a great opportunity for the airport to get all these taxiways rehabbed, so its important, so that’s where that is at,” said Kellan.
Other business included
• Approval of the September financial activities report which includes payment transactions totaling $112,501.96. A motion to approve was made by Beliveau and was seconded by Munson receiving a 6-0 vote.
• Closed session for receiving a presentation from GOV HR USA regarding efforts to recruit an Airport Director/Manager