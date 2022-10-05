OSCODA — Shoppers looking to get a jump on their holiday gift shopping had plenty to choose from at the Fall Art & Craft Show at Oscoda High School on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The annual show, hosted by the Oscoda Lions Club, featured handmade jewelry, freshly baked goodies, wood carvings, paintings, photographs, metal works and more. All were on display and for sale throughout the school. Ninety-three vendors were on site who were spread across 120 booths.

