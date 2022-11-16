TAWAS CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel, all incumbent Democrats who were up for reelection on the Nov. 8 primary election, secured second terms after coming out ahead on state vote totals.
The story was different in Iosco County, however, for the aforementioned candidates, with Iosco County voters favoring the incumbents’ Republican challengers.
Iosco County voters overall chose Republican challenger Tudor M. Dixon and her running mate Shane Hernandez, giving Dixon 7,111 votes, or 56.24% of the county vote, to Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilcrest II’s 5,266 votes, or 41.65% of the county’s vote.
In fact, Whitmer only managed to win one of Iosco County’s 18 voting precincts, that of Oscoda Township’s 4th precinct, which garnered Whitmer 428 votes to Dixon’s 427 votes.
According to information from the Associated Press updated last week, Whitmer secured her second term with 2,425,440 votes statewide, or 54.5% of the vote. Dixon came in second in statewide voting with 1,956,780 votes statewide or 43.9% of the vote.
Other candidates in the governor’s race, at least in Iosco County voting, fared as follows: Mary Buzuma, 95 votes, 0.75% of vote; Donna Brandenburg, 69 votes, 0.55% of vote; Kevin Hogan, 54 votes, 0.43% of vote and Daryl M. Simpson, 36 votes, 0.28% of vote.
Secretary of State’s race
Iosco County voters chose Kristina Elaine Karamo, the Republican challenger against incumbent Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat. Karamo garnered 6,864 votes, or 54.65% of Iosco County’s votes, whereas Benson accumulated 5,365 votes or 42.71% of Iosco County’s votes.
Statewide Benson won reelection with 2,462,621 votes statewide or 55.9% of the vote. Karamo was second after Benson, statewide, with 1,848,906 or 41.9% of the votes.
Other candidates in the secretary of state race, in just Iosco County vote totals, included Gregory Scott Stempfle, who earned 15 votes or 01.19% of the vote; Christine C. Schwartz, who earned 117 votes or 0.93% of the vote and Larry James Hutchinson Jr., who earned 55 votes for 0.44% of the vote.
Iosco County voters selected Republican candidate Matthew DePerno, giving him 7,263 votes, or 58.08% of the votes, whereas Democratic Incumbent candidate Attorney General Nessel garnered 4,950 votes or 39.58% of the Iosco County vote.
Statewide, however, Nessel secured reelection with 2,327,016 votes or 53.2% of the statewide vote. Coming in second was DePerno with 1,948,525 votes or 44.5% percent of the statewide vote.
In county voting, challengers included Joseph W. McHugh Jr., who got 166 Iosco County votes, or 1.33% of the vote. Gerald T. Van Sickle earned 116 votes or 0.93% of the vote.
For a full breakdown of statistics on the aforementioned races, visit Iosco County’s posted elections results by visiting electionreporting.com and clicking on Iosco County.