GAYLORD — On a stormy Friday afternoon, May 20, warm moist air poked a hole in the sky and flowed upward. The lifting force of this hot air sucked up parts of downtown Gaylord with it.
An EF-3 tornado touched down south of Elmira and made its way Northeast through the town, lasting for 20 minutes until it dissipated after going around seven miles northeast. Weather radar recorded wind speeds of up to 150 mph. The tornado caused massive amounts of destruction, killing two and injuring dozens. Many businesses, houses and cars were wrecked.
Andy Sullivan, meteorologist from the Gaylord National Weather Service (NWS) said tornadoes are unusual for Michigan, and especially at this high of a severity.
"This tornado in Gaylord is the first we had on record, which goes back to the 1950's so, yeah, it's been a long time," he said. "Hopefully it's something we won't see again."
Tornadoes spawn out of storm systems known as super cells. Super cells happen when a high concentration of warm air pokes its way through what is known as a capping inversion.
Capping inversions are a layer of cool air sitting near the earth's surface that limits the rise of warm, moist air thermaling off the ground. It's a layer of air that's cold enough to stop and condense the warm air.
If the capping inversion is too stable and thick, hot moist air won't be able to form a super cell and instead, hang out near the ground. This is what can cause foggy conditions.
Sometimes atmospheric disturbances such as geography, wind turbulence, or the movement of a pressure system upsets the inversion and then allows that warm air to escape in the upper atmosphere, pulling the rest of the air that wants to rise with it.
Think of it like a big bathtub full of water that wants to drain down, only in this case, it wants to drain up. Pull the plug and you get conditions that form a super cell.
As this massive current of air finds a hole in the capping inversion it makes its way up. As the warm air hits the cooler air it condenses into clouds and follows multiple layers of winds, including the jet stream at the top where moisture is pulled along, forming the "anvil" look at the top.
Super cells have been known to move up air as fast as 130 feet per second. This is why hail the size of grapefruits can fall from the sky, as the updrafts keep these solid chunks of ice suspended long enough to form. You can often see where the warm air pokes out the top of the super cell as it jets out at such high speeds.
In most cases, this speedy lifting action isn't sufficient to produce tornadoes, as super cells may not be close enough to the ground. Only when the conditions are right, such as an overwhelming concentration of warm air, does the force of suction produce a twister.
"A lot of warm air came up from the south with a strong southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico across the lower peninsula that afternoon," said Sullivan. "In as little as an hour, we saw a jump in temperature from 70 degrees to over 83."
Such a high temperature difference held a high amount of potential energy just waiting to burst in the sky, pulling such a large amount of air to form a tornado.
Something unique about the United States of America is it has the honor of holding the record for most tornadoes on an annual basis.
Three unique geological factors are at play: the first being cold dry air blowing in from Canada and the Rockies out west. Combine that with hot, moist air blowing in from the gulf of Mexico, and you get the two ideal air conditions for creating severe weather storms like the one in Gaylord.
The third condition is warm, dry air coming out of the Southwest. This air can form what are known as "dry lines." Because warm dry air is more dense than warm moist air, it sort of acts like a wedge, lifting up warm moist air and kick starting a thundercloud. That's not as much of a factor in Michigan as the state is too far from those regions.
The key to any thunderstorm is warm dry air trying to escape in the upper atmosphere. It may be counter intuitive, but moisture makes air more buoyant and unstable. These properties give it the ability to poke through the capping inversion, condense in the cold air and create such turbulent conditions.
With severe weather comes an inherent danger, so Sullivan recommends finding a safe, low spot in the home with as many walls padding you away from the outside. One of the biggest risks a tornado carries is the debris it whips around at high speeds, which can penetrate the walls of a home.
"Cover yourself with a mattress and any and all soft stuff you can find," said Sullivan.
He said it's also not a bad idea to cover your head with something.
You can even use a helmet if you have one. It might sound silly, but if the shelter gives in unexpectedly, it could save your life.