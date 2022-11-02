OSCODA — Some Oscoda residents will need to wait until spring to be connected to the township’s water main. According to Rick Freeman, Oscoda Township engineer, the township‘s contractors are waiting for meters and meter pits.
“I think we will get 15-18 services actually installed this fall with the rest of them coming in the spring,” Freeman reported.
Freeman is working with Elmer’s and Katterman to appropriately shutdown the projects for the winter so there are no problems
Freeman said that there has been good response from property owners about being connected to the municipal water system. He reported that only three or four property owners have chosen not to connect to the system. Due to grant funding received, there is no cost to connect to the system.
Palmer said that he would like to find a way to reimburse property owners who paid to be connected to the municipal water system before funding was obtained. Freeman estimated that 35 property owners paid out-of-pocket to be connected.
“It’s not fair, it’s not right, for those people to have to pay it. We need to find some way to reimburse them for that. They were concerned because they had contaminated wells, Trustee Bill Palmer said. Freeman said there were some economies of scale because Goyette did so many of the hookups at one time. Property owners had connected with the cost for each hookup, of around $3,500, because Goyette was doing so many of them.
Supervisor Ann Richards asked why EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) was not reimbursing property owners who connected to the system early.
“We didn’t get a definite good answer why,” Freeman answered. “We haven’t given up on it,” he added. Freeman said his goal is to get everyone reimbursed who paid privately.
“We shouldn’t have had to take out loans to pay for our drinking water main extension,” Palmer said. “When this is all said and done that will probably be part of our lawsuit against the Air Force,” he added.
Freeman predicts that most of the water main work will be completed by the end of 2023.