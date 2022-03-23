OSCODA — Local artist Sandy Spongberg is eagerly awaiting warm spring days of 60-degrees of warmth in the Oscoda area so she can get started on her summer project.
However, Spongberg will first need to wait for board approval from the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to refurbish the Merkel Farm horse drawn milk wagon mural, located on the back of a vacant building in downtown Oscoda.
The project was submitted as part of an arts package to the board by EIC Director Todd Dickerson.
After some discussion at their March 14 meeting, Trustee Jeremy Spencer made a motion to delay making a decision to refurbish the mural. He received support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and the decision was unanimous.
Board members expressed a variety of concerns about the project. Township Superintendent Ann Richards said that she had checked out the mural.
“The building itself is in{span} {/span}need of repair. Nothing has happened in the last 10 years or so. Have you talked to the building owner?” Richards asked Dickerson.
Dickerson responded that it was a “chicken or egg” situation. Without board approval he could not go to the property owner with the offer of the township sponsoring the mural.
“Do you have permission to do the mural? Is the owner willing to maintain it?” Richards asked.
“It would be beautiful to do the mural, but the whole wall needs work,” added Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire. “Is the owner going to take partial responsibility?” She asked.
Spencer expressed concerns about what would happen if the building sold.
“Is the new guy going to keep the mural?” he asked. He added that he thought the mural should be part of the transfer of ownership if a sale did take place.
“We are expending public dollars on a private building.” Richards added.
“The owner might say straight up no.” Added Spencer.
Dickerson asked the trustees to e-mail him their concerns and what they want him to discuss with the building owner.
During public comment Cathy Wusterbarth asked the board to move forward with the project. She added that she thought that Tammy Kline, township superintendent, had the authority to make $2,500 decisions on her own and did not need to bring it to the board. Richards reiterated that she had a problem spending public money on a private building.
Spongberg was the original artist who painted the mural. She, along with members of the Michigan Youth Corp, painted an estimated 15-20 murals during the summers from 1984-1988.
The Michigan Youth Corp program was an opportunity for high school and college students to learn work skills and behaviors while performing summer jobs. In addition to working on the murals, the youth participated in other downtown revitalization projects including painting the exterior of businesses and doing landscaping. According to Spongberg, back in the mid-1980s, every building downtown had a mural.
The murals were painted from an extensive collection of historical photographs that Mary Jane Hennigar, the unofficial town historian had collected over the years. Hennigar, a lifelong resident of Oscoda, died at the age of 83 in 2005.
The Merkel Farm mural was originally painted in 1986 on the back of what was then a women’s fitness business that offered aerobics, jazzercise and some weight machines.
Spongberg was recently contacted by Sharon Ostrander, owner of Truly Yours, and asked if she was interested in refurbishing, and adding to the mural. Spongberg, was excited about the project and developed a proposal that includes refurbishing the original mural and adding cows grazing in the background. If the project receives board approval and the weather cooperates, Spongberg and a few helpers will start the project.