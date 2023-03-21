OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted in Trustee Bill Palmer as the new supervisor in a vote of 5 to 1 with Treasurer Jaimie McGuire voting no. The action took place at a special meeting on the morning of March 15. The special meeting was announced at the March 13 regular board meeting.
Palmer was originally appointed to the board in 2016 to fill a vacancy and was then elected in 2016 and again in 2020. He represented the board on the Planning Commission, served as an alternate on the Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) and represented the township on the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET) board. As supervisor, he will most likely be representing the township on the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority and the Iosco County 911 board. The board will need to make changes to the committee assignments.
Palmer was initially nominated for the supervisor position by Ann Richards who resigned from the position at the March 13 board meeting. (See separate story). At the time, Palmer said he was willing to take on the position. Rather than make a decision the regular meeting, the board decided to wait until the special meeting to appoint Palmer.
At the special meeting, Clayton Jolley, Rose Latham and Kelly Brown all said that a special election should be held for the supervisor position. Martin Gayeski, a former Oscoda Township board member, spoke in favor of appointing Palmer and commented that the township had gone through a similar situation in the early 2000s.
Cathy Wusterbarth, co-founder of Need Our Water (NOW) also spoke on behalf of Palmer pointing out how thorough his review of the board meeting packet was. Palmer is a member of NOW, served as an alternate on the RAB, and has publicly talked about the township suing the Air Force for PFAS contamination on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
Richards said she thought that Palmer had the most experience and that he was a good fit. Trustee Jeremy Spencer said that he had read the law and that the trustees could appoint someone. He noted that a special election was a “giant expense” and would leave the township without a supervisor for multiple meetings.
Richards apologized to taxpayers and said that it was not her intent to make the township incur any additional expense due to her resignation. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire said she would like to see the township take applications for the supervisor position.
“I know we can appoint someone, but I don’t think it’s a great idea,” McGuire said. She added that several people had approached her and everyone should have a fair chance.
Trustee Tim Cummings said that the supervisor was the most misunderstood position and described it as a “pivotal leadership role” on the board and in township operations when the person understands operations. He added that it made sense for the person to not come into the position cold.
“People don’t understand why things aren’t getting done more quickly,” Cummings added. He said that people needed to be a board member first, that being a trustee was a great way to learn.
Clerk Josh Sutton said that the election would be an added cost for the township. He noted that the May special election would cost the township $30,000 but he thought that future elections will cost close to $100,000.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said that he would like to see the board appoint Palmer as the supervisor and handle appointment of the trustee through an application and interview process. Cummings agreed with appointing Palmer and taking applications for the trustee position. McGuire said she would like to take applications for the supervisor and the trustee positions.
McGuire asked Richards if the supervisor position was left open would it impact township operations. Richards responded that the board had been set up to be run by the superintendent and that since she has held the supervisor position she has been treated like all of the other trustees. Richards said she hoped that it would be changed back to a time when the superintendent and the supervisor worked side by side and the supervisor would not be questioned every time they make a decision. She added that she hoped respect would be given to the next supervisor.
Palmer said he was willing to serve as the supervisor and that he wanted to do what was best for the community.
Wusterbarth made a motion to adopt Resolution 2023-04 to appoint Palmer to the vacant supervisor position. Spencer provided support to the motion. The motion passed in a vote of 5 to 1 with McGuire voting no and Richards abstaining. Richards congratulated Palmer.
“I will do my best,” Palmer said.
Wusterbarth then made a motion to take applications for the trustee position for 30 days. The motion received support from Cummings and passed. The board will review applications on April 14 and will take action on choosing a trustee at the April 24 board meeting.
In a follow-up interview Palmer said that it is troubling that the trustees don’t answer questions during board meetings that are asked during public comment. Palmer said that trustees have been advised by the township attorney to not respond to questions because it would “create a bigger problem.”
When asked about questions that were brought to the township in November that still have not been answered, Palmer said that waiting four months for an answer was unacceptable. He said that residents should be able to get an answer in a couple of weeks unless the township was waiting for an attorney opinion on an issue.
Palmer’s goals are for township employees and the trustees to work together more effectively. He reported that he had already met with Kline, McGuire, and Sutton.
“I’m hoping that I can be a little more reasonable to get people to work together,” Palmer commented.
Although he said the meeting with township employees got heated at times, he was hopeful that the staff would learn to work together better.
Palmer indicated that he would like to change the township hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate employees who have children and give the Department of Public Works more time to clear the snow off of the township hall property.
Palmer says he plans to hold office hours at the township hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet with the public. He said that after talking to people he will add items to the board agenda.
Richards’ resignation is effective March 17. Palmer takes the office of supervisor on March 18. He plans to start office hours the week of March 20 and his first board meeting as supervisor will be held on March 27.