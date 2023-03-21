OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted in Trustee Bill Palmer as the new supervisor in a vote of 5 to 1 with Treasurer Jaimie McGuire voting no. The action took place at a special meeting on the morning of March 15. The special meeting was announced at the March 13 regular board meeting.

Palmer was originally appointed to the board in 2016 to fill a vacancy and was then elected in 2016 and again in 2020. He represented the board on the Planning Commission, served as an alternate on the Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) and represented the township on the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET) board. As supervisor, he will most likely be representing the township on the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority and the Iosco County 911 board. The board will need to make changes to the committee assignments.

