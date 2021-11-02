OSCODA – As a reminder, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team is hosting a community meeting regarding the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB)/Oscoda Area per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) environmental investigation.
The virtual event will begin at 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday).
Representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will provide presentations and updates on the status of the Remedial Investigation and two Interim Remedial Actions at WAFB; quarterly sampling at the Oscoda Area sites; the Purdue University study in Clark’s Marsh; the updated deer advisory for the marsh; plans for a sediment study, which will include Clark’s Marsh locations; health concerns; residential well sampling; and fish advisories.
Following the presentations, community members will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Upon registering for the online event, participants will receive an e-mail from “EGLE Outreach,” with a link to use in order to join the meeting.
Pre-registration is not required to attend, and individuals interested in participating can click on the registration link (https://bit.ly/3utp866), at the 6 p.m. start time.