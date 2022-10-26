AUSABLE TWP. — AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer received an e-mail from Ben Seago, Regional Manager APM North with APM Mosquito Control, that the township would be receiving a $20,000 refund for mosquito control provided during the 2022 season.
As previously reported, while $56,150 was budgeted in AuSable Township for the 2022 season based on a quote provided by Seago, only $22,001 worth of service was provided. Seago’s e-mail was in response to an e-mail Strayer had sent earlier in the afternoon on Oct. 12.