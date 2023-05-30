OSCODA – Oscoda Township engineer Rick Freeman provided several project updates to trustees at the Board of Trustees regular May 22 meeting.

Freeman said the first round of pit meter boxes, 150, should be received this week and property owners will be contacted to schedule hookups to township water. The township is waiting for 300 pit meter boxes. Phases 3 and 5 of the water project should be wrapped up in the next couple of months.

