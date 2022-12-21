OSCODA — “I’ve been here 24 1/2 years, I’ve never seen anything like it,” is how In-Home Service Coordinator for the Iosco County Commission on Aging Janice Fuseek described the recent Christmas gift giving for seniors.

Jessica Bravata, owner of A Little Bit More, was the catalyst for the project. She coordinated with Fuseek to determine how many seniors could use some holiday cheer. In the end, 189 seniors who are served through the Meals on Wheels and/or Housekeeping Services program from Oscoda to Tawas were provided with gifts.

