OSCODA — “I’ve been here 24 1/2 years, I’ve never seen anything like it,” is how In-Home Service Coordinator for the Iosco County Commission on Aging Janice Fuseek described the recent Christmas gift giving for seniors.
Jessica Bravata, owner of A Little Bit More, was the catalyst for the project. She coordinated with Fuseek to determine how many seniors could use some holiday cheer. In the end, 189 seniors who are served through the Meals on Wheels and/or Housekeeping Services program from Oscoda to Tawas were provided with gifts.
An additional 13 seniors who live at Oscoda Fields Assisted Living also received gifts. Word got out and caretakers have been reaching out to Bravata to let her know about more seniors. All together, enough donations were collected to fill 232 bags.
“It’s amazing to me. It’s been pretty neat. It’s been really good. There have been lots of tears and thank yous,” Fuseek added. Volunteers with Meals on Wheels and in-home service providers have been busy delivering the Christmas gifts.
Bravata and local nurse Brandi Hurlburt dressed as Santa’s helpers and delivered some of the gifts themselves. They were met with lots of smiles and tears. Seniors asked what they had done to deserve the gifts.
While there were some requests for specific items like coffee makers, toasters or a favorite snack, for the most part the gift bags contained personal care items, blankets, socks, gloves, puzzle books, cards and other items to brighten a senior’s day. For many, this would be the only Christmas gift they received.
“It’s been unreal. I would have never thought the community would step up like this. It’s a good feeling to know the community is out there and will step up if you need them,” Fuseek added.
Local businesses served as drop-off sites and posted information on Facebook about collecting personal care items and gifts. Bravata’s Restoration/A Little Bit More, Jus Create LLC, To the Moon & Back, Top Tree Provisioning Center, and the Robert J. Parks Library all served as drop-off locations.
One anonymous donor had boxes of socks, gloves and slippers sent to Bravata’s. Another donor dropped off 40 handmade blankets. Many put together one or more bags for seniors.
Bravata is already thinking of ways to expand the program for next year and is planning to make the holiday gift giving an annual event.