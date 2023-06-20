OSCODA – The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) met for their monthly meeting on June 15. After a brief closed session to discuss attorney-client privileged information, the board meeting began.
Airport Director Jamie Downes opened discussion on the personnel and policy update, stating that he had received feedback from board members since the last meeting that had proved useful in making efficient changes. These changes included a policy which ensures Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliance, the addition of a direct-hire line, and a new Driving Under the Influence violation policy, as well as other minor administrative updates. These changes were enacted under Resolution 2023-06; the motion was made by OWAA Member Mike Munson, seconded by OWAA Member John Swise and carried unanimously.
“I’d like to congratulate Jack Brown as our new Airport Manager and Brenda McNeil as our new Property Administrative Manager,” Downes stated.
Downes said that it was important for airport staff to be flexible and understand each other’s jobs and affirmed that staff communicate each day about where they’re headed and the airport’s overall strategic vision. Downes stated that he will be providing additional information pertaining to the airport’s administrative restructuring, to be published at a later date.
Next, the board discussed the candidate for the airport’s scholarship program; Downes reported that the candidate had received a discovery flight and the associative information regarding the financial and time commitment that would be necessary to complete pilot training.
“What I don’t want to do today is just talk about that person specifically, because I think the program in general needs some revamping,” Downes stated. “I think we need to consider where we’ve been in the past with this program and the success rate, versus where we want to go and what we can do with the program.”
Downes expressed an opinion that had been voiced by other OWAA members during previous meetings; he said that at the lower end of the scholarship’s age range, many candidates did not have a firm grasp of the financial and time commitments required to be successful through the program. He added that flight availability and weather conditions were also constraints which could deter the success of candidates.
Munson provided members with a brief history of the program and its success rate. He said that he and Downes had discussed repackaging the scholarship in a more efficient way and suggested that shifting the timing of the program may alleviate some issues for candidates who also have educational time constraints.
“I’d like to eventually offer it to a college or university on behalf of the airport as an Oscoda-Wurtsmith airport scholarship fund,” Downes suggested, “We’ve got two or three great universities in the state that do aviation and engineer related programs.”
Downes then recommended that the board suspend presentation of the scholarship this year and instead, take the time to repackage it in a more efficient way for the following year. He added that developing the scholarship’s parameters and building relationships with educational institutions would allow the airport to get the optimum use for their funding.
A motion was made to suspend this year’s scholarship by OWAA Member John Swise; Dave Dailey seconded, with the caveat that the $6,000 budgeted for this year’s scholarship be carried over to next year to present a $12,000 scholarship in 2024. The motion passed in a 5-0 vote.
The following item was action requested for the approval or disapproval to send a letter to the Air Force, regarding the four Interim Remedial Actions (IRAs), identified by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at the Wurtsmith Air Force Base. Oscoda Township and the Iosco County Board of Commissioners previously submitted correspondence to the Air Force, in support of EGLE’s request; at OWAA’s May meeting, Need Our Water Co-founder Kathy Wusterbarth briefed the matter to the board, subsequently requesting that they submit a similar letter to the Air Force.
Downes provided an update on the matter, informing the board that the Air Force has provided feedback on the letter from EGLE, stating that “they will collect more data in those specific areas and allow data to drive the best solutions.” The Air Force also responded similarly to the other organizations who sent letters of support.
Downes stated that it was his opinion that the board had missed the window for effective communicating and that if they had been brought into the conversation sooner it would have made more sense. Dailey made a motion not to send the letter, seconded by Munson and carried unanimously.
Next, the board received updates on Operation Clean Slate by Brown. Brown reported that crack-seal and marking paint had been ordered and fencing for a new salvage area had been completed. He said there were several housekeeping items that still needed to be addressed; however, the project was coming in under budget.
Brown then provided an update on work that was taking place on the taxiways and said that re-painting the center lines was a priority. He stated that one application would take place this year and a second coat would be applied next year. Downes added that there wasn’t enough time to do the edge lines and center lines all in the same year and said that the airport would develop a cohesive schedule for the work to take place over the next few years.
McNeill then provided updates on the airport’s leases. Building 5328 was recently purchased by Powersports Plus; McNeil showed pictures of the building’s developments and gravel parking area that had been established. McNeill also showed pictures of developments at Perimeter Road Storage. She reported that leases for the new salvage area and run-up shelter had been completed and would net the airport an additional $15,000 in the first year, increasing to $30,000 annually during subsequent years.
The last agenda item was a cancellation of the July meeting, due to the busy summer schedule. Swise made a motion to cancel the meeting, seconded by Beliveau, carried unanimously.
Downes also informed OWAA members that a bid had been accepted to re-do all of Perimeter Road this fall, the total cost ranging from $350,000 to $450,000. Downes stated that the airport would be responsible for 70% of the associated fees, with Iosco County covering the remaining 30%. Two-thirds of the airport’s fees are anticipated to be covered by the Land Development Finance Authority. The meeting was adjourned shortly after updates from Downes.