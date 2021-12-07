AUSABLE TWP. – At their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 6 the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees accepted an offer of $5,000 to purchase the dump truck previously used by the Department of Public Works (DPW). Sealed bids were due by Dec. 2, however, according to Superintendent Eric Strayer no sealed bids were received. The minimum bid was listed as $7,000. The $5,000 offer came in after the sealed bid period ended.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau presented the offer to the board. “If we don’t sell it, it will sit in the yard. We are paying insurance and maintenance”, he said. “I hate to sell it for that”, said Trustee Kelly Graham. She then asked if the lack of response was due to the time of year. Trustee Alanda Barnes suggested listing the truck in the paper. Trustee Diana London made a motion to accept the offer, Trustee Gina Cinquino provided support and in a split vote of 4-3 the board approved. Barnes, Graham and Samotis all voted no.
In other action the board:
•Unanimously approved payment in the amount of $27,120.55 to Fleis & Vandenbrink for work completed on the sewer expansion project. Motion by Graham, second by Barnes.