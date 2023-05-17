AWARDEES

AWARDEES – Linda Hock stands front and center displaying her Citizen of the Year Award, while Axel Raybourne, pictured to her left, is seen with his Junior Citizen of the Year Award. Presented by the Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF), the award recipients are photographed during the recent ceremony that was held in their honor, alongside ICCF representatives.

 Photo by Casey Young

EAST TAWAS — On the evening of May 11, the Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) hosted an awards dinner at the Tawas Bay Beach Resort to present their Citizen and Junior Citizen of the Year awards.

One of the main speakers for the event was Timothy Haskin, who welcomed guests and provided light commentary before handing off to Cliff Miller, chairman of the ICCF Board of Directors.

