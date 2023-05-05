WEST BRANCH – The Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (STING) recently released its annual report for 2022, summarizing the work which was conducted this past year by the multi-jurisdictional task force.

Comprised of Michigan State Police (MSP) officers and local law enforcement agencies, STING primarily covers a six-county area, serving Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon and Crawford counties.

