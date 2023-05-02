OSCODA – The Oscoda Planning Commission met on Monday, April 17 for a special meeting to discuss the site plan review for the Piety Hill Inn project proposed for Dwight Street.
As previously reported, the MacDonald family is proposing to combine three plots of land to expand and build out the property to include apartments or condominiums.
Chad MacDonald introduced himself during public comment. His brother Peter MacDonald presented renderings to the Commission.
“Oscoda is in our DNA,” Peter said during his presentation. He talked about plans for the mixed use property. Peter referred to Dwight Street as the de facto Main Street in Oscoda.
Peter graduated from the University of Minnesota in architecture and talked about starting his career in a drafting class at Oscoda High School. Peter mentioned that he was involved in the design of the Rotary pocket park.
Because of the placement of the properties and their elevation above the river, the property has unique views up and down the river. Peter said the family was originally planning on building apartments but after having spoken with members of the community are now thinking about building condominiums.
Peter said the only criticism the family has received since their presentation to the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) is related to parking. Peter said parking has been added since the presentation to the EIC. Parking would be available under and near the building.
Peter said the family is working on the final site plan. As part of the project, the existing structure at 119 W. Dwight Street will remain and the one located at 201 W. Dwight Street will be torn down. The new condo units will be located on the 201 W. Dwight Street property.
Supervisor Bill Palmer said he thought the request to the Planning Commission for a preliminary site plan was premature. He said the plan would need to go to the Development Review Committee first. Palmer mentioned that there had been discussions for years about adding a river walk.
“I certainly would be on board with approving this project,” Palmer added. He commented that he didn’t see any downside to the project. Palmer said he would be willing to provide a letter of support to the State of Michigan so the MacDonalds could apply for grant funding.
Peter said the grant process is very competitive. There were 500 applications submitted last year to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), with 100 awards made. The family wants to apply for a $4 million grant from MEDC. The grant application came out on April 25 and is due May 25. Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette said the Commission could provide a letter of support to the state.
Member Vicki Hopcroft said she would give her wholehearted support and said the project is a win/win/win. She said she was thrilled with the plan presented by the MacDonalds. Member Jackie MacKenzie said she is in full support of the project. Chair Jeff Linderman said he is also in full support.
Palmer made a motion to write a letter of support for the project, support from Linderman, passed unanimously.
“Mr. MacDonald you have the support of the Planning Commission,” Linderman told Peter.