Ann Richards

RESIGNED – Supervisor Ann Richards turns towards Trustee Bill Palmer to nominate him as supervisor after the board accepted her resignation.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – When Ann Richards ran for Oscoda Township supervisor she didn’t know she was trying out for the “Hunger Games,” but that is how she feels after having spent the last 29 months in office.

Richards submitted her resignation on Tuesday, March 7, effective Friday, March 17, making the March 13 board meeting her last.

