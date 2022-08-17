OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees received an “unmodified opinion” on the 2021 audit of township finances. The audit results were presented to the board at their regular Aug. 8 meeting by Joe Verlin, Certified Public Accountant, who served as the audit manager for the township.
An unmodified opinion is an independent auditor’s judgement that a company’s financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented, without any identified exceptions, and in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), criteria and standards. Verlin is employed with Gabridge & Co., a financial consulting firm located in Grand Rapids.
“Everyone did a wonderful job of providing us with information,” Verlin told trustees.
The following financial highlights were presented during the audit report:
- The assets and deferred outflows of resources of the Township exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflows of resources on December 31, 2021 by $31,816,386. Of this amount, $10,635,854 is unrestricted and may be used to meet the Township’s ongoing obligations to citizens and creditors.
- The Township’s total net position increased by $844,097 during the year ended December 31, 2021. Revenues were $8,229,376 and expenses were $7,385,279.
- At the close of the current fiscal year, the Township’s governmental funds reported combined fund balances of $7,066,850, an increase of $932,924 in comparison with the prior year. Approximately 43.8% of this amount, or $3,093,927, is available for spending at the Township’s discretion (unassigned fund balance).
- On Dec. 31, 2021, unassigned fund balance for the general fund was $3,093,927, or 104.0% of the general fund’s annualized expenditures and transfers out. Verlin referred to the equivalent of one year of reserved funds as “pretty typical” and said that the township was in a “healthy, stable condition with not too much, not too little.”
The trustees engaged Verlin in a discussion about the township’s pension obligation and whether or not it made sense to put additional money into the pension fund to fully fund it sooner. Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said that the more money sitting in the MERS (Municipal Employees’ Retirement System) trust takes the burden off the general fund, however, he noted that once contributions are made to the trust they are irrevocable.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked if there were units of government that had their plans fully funded. Verlin responded that there were two or three, however he referred to being fully funded as a “moving target” since the value of a plan changes and the number of employees in the plan also changes.
Verlin reported that the fund is currently 66% funded. The Michigan Department of Treasury requires plans to be 62% funded. Verlin said that the township’s level of funding was less than average but better than the minimum required. In 2021 the level of funding increased by four percent. It is expected that it will take 18 years to fully fund the plan if there is a return rate of 7.6%.
Verlin said that the 2022 investments were not expected to do as well and that a 7.25% return rate was expected.
According to the audit, 49% of the township’s income comes from annual property taxes followed by 30% charges for services, 16% unrestricted state aid, 4% capital grants and contributions, 1% operating grants and contributions and less than 1% interest income.
Thirty-eight percent of expenses were related to public safety, 31% to general government, 21% to community and economic development and 10% to other.
The general fund and the property operation and maintenance fund both saw an increase due to the sale of capital assets.
The police fund decreased by $162,301 due to an increase in expenses and had an ending fund balance of $88,517.
The Old Orchard Park Fund, the Water Fund and the Sewer Fund all ended the year with higher balances than at the end of 2020.