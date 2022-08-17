AUDIT

AUDIT — Joe Verlin presents the audit report to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees at their Aug. 8 meeting.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees received an “unmodified opinion” on the 2021 audit of township finances. The audit results were presented to the board at their regular Aug. 8 meeting by Joe Verlin, Certified Public Accountant, who served as the audit manager for the township.

An unmodified opinion is an independent auditor’s judgement that a company’s financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented, without any identified exceptions, and in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), criteria and standards. Verlin is employed with Gabridge & Co., a financial consulting firm located in Grand Rapids.

Tags

Trending Food Videos