OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously at their regular Oct. 10 meeting to approve the hire of Kyle Birchmeier to fill a current vacancy in the police department.

Motion by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth. The request to hire Birchmeier came from Chief of Police Mark David in a memo dated Oct. 3.

