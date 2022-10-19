OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously at their regular Oct. 10 meeting to approve the hire of Kyle Birchmeier to fill a current vacancy in the police department.
Motion by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth. The request to hire Birchmeier came from Chief of Police Mark David in a memo dated Oct. 3.
According to David, Birchmeier is a certified officer who has been working with the Alcona County Sheriff’s Department for the past five months. Birchmeier currently lives in Alcona County. His Oct. 18 start date will be dependent on successful completion of all pre-employment testing and screening. David reported that Birchmeier came highly recommended.
Township Superintendent Tammy Kline reported that Birchmeier was the only applicant and that he was making the move to the Oscoda Police Department because Oscoda has better benefits.