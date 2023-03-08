FELT AMBUSHED

FELT AMBUSHED – Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, right, tells Clerk Josh Sutton, left, he could have asked her for information he was seeking. Supervisor Ann Richards is sitting between them at the Feb 27 board meeting.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – A flurry of emails were exchanged between Oscoda Township officials prior to the Feb. 27 meeting. Issues between board members came to a head at the meeting where allegations and personal attacks became de rigueur.

The email exchanges started when Clerk Josh Sutton put a forensic audit request on the board agenda. A forensic audit is an examination of financial records to find any illegal financial activities.

