VACANT SEAT – A trustee will be appointed at a April 17 special meeting to fill the vacant position on the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees. Pictured are Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and Trustee Steve Wusterbarth and the empty seat between them.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Applications are being accepted until April 14 for the vacant seat on the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees.

For those interested in applying, applications can picked up at the Oscoda Township Hall, located at 110 S. State Street during business hours or online at www.oscodatownshipmi.gov.

