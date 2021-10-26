OSCODA – Dwight Street was filled with festivities to enjoy this past Saturday for the fourth Fall Harvest Block Party, presented by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce.
The block party featured a petting zoo, crafts, treats, a bounce house and an opportunity to pick up a pumpkin with purchase at Cathy’s Hallmark. From early afternoon, throughout the day, the street was flooded with locals smiling ear to ear with donuts and cider in their hands.
A number of local businesses contributed to the party by putting up tables and offering different activities and free things. Businesses included Cathy’s Hallmark, Huron Community Bank, Roger’s Family Foods, Office Lounge & Grill, Tait’s Bill of Fare, The Tourist Trap, Aragona Reality and To the Moon & Back.
There were also contributions from Robert J. Parks Library, as well as Crew 7 and Scouts from Troop 7. Along with the ever popular, “Wednesday” The Camel, there was also a petting zoo that featured pigs, goats, sheep and a donkey, from Terry Guoan in Standish. There was also an opportunity to purchase porcupine quills and feeding cones for the animals.
Throughout the block party, Huron Community Bank gave away free apple cider and Roger’s Family Food’s passed out donut holes and full size caramel apples.
For the children, horse and pony rides were offered for a small cost, from Guoan. Additionally, staff from Tait’s Bill of Fare made an appearance helping kids with make and take crafts, including mummies, monster hands and wind socks. Children could also decorate a card for the local nursing home.
For anyone looking for a meal, The Office Lounge & Grill gave out free hot dogs, juice boxes and chips. They also had a contest to guess how many candy corn were in the jar, with a Halloween basket prize for the winner. Additionally, they even had a bounce house for kids to get their energy out from all the candy consumption.
At the end of the road, staff from Robert J. Parks Library offered bookmarks to color and word searches, as well as a piece of candy. They were situated in front of The Tourist Trap, who inside gave out candy for children and free incense to adults, as well as a 10 percent off coupon for the store.
Additionally, Tony Aragona and family from Aragona Reality had candy for kids and business card available. Some final contributors included Staff from To the Moon & Back who sponsored a dinosaur visit and gave a monetary sponsor as well. Finally, Crew 7 & Scout from Troop 7 assisted by volunteering at various booths and tables.