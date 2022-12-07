IOSCO COUNTY — All over America they’re a sign of the approaching Christmas season, and it’s no exception in Iosco County. They’re the Salvation Army Bell Ringers, seeking donations for the needy.
Ringer volunteers will be out at area businesses in Tawas City, Oscoda and Hale areas working to generate donation funding for the Salvation Army, according to organizers.
Last year, just from collecting mostly pocket change from shoppers, the organization raised more than $30,000.
Theresa Mackay, who is the Oscoda Salvation Army Service Unit volunteer, said that all of those funds are used to help the needy in Iosco County throughout the year.
Starting this week, Dec. 8-10, Oscoda ringers will be at Family Fare and Roger’s from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., ringing their bell and asking for donations for the needy, Mackay said. They will be back out at the aforementioned locations again Dec. 15-17, she said.
Mackay said that the Salvation Army works to help the needed with things they might need, such as heating bills, gas cards for medical appointments, clothing vouchers or helping people recover after a housefire. She said that appointments are set up with individuals who call 989-305-0751 and appointments are usually held during Loaves and Fishes lunches at the Oscoda United Methodist Church.
Mackay said that volunteer ringers in Oscoda do not actually solicit donations as frequently as those in the Tawas Area because there are so many more shoppers that go to the Tawas locations.
“We don’t want to stress the community in Oscoda,” she said, adding that although they only ring bells for six days, they managed to raise more than $3,000 in Oscoda last year.
Regardless of the location that the funding is raised, it is used to help Iosco residents.
“We are all in one county, so we help everyone,” she said. “Every penny that is raised here, stays here.”
Mackay said she directly sees the funding help people in the area that really need it. She said that because of the relatively rural setting of Iosco County, and Oscoda, a lot of times people will need to travel, so gas cards are given out.
“They’re for somebody that doesn’t have enough gas money to get their kid to an appointment; that’s a big deal,” she said. “Oscoda is small so people need to go somewhere else to get help often, even going to MDHHS from Oscoda is a trip.”
Mackay said not only do they need people to give what they can into the red kettle when they see a bell ringer, they also said people can help by ringing the bell itself. She said shifts being a volunteer to ring the bell last 90 minutes and those who would like to volunteer their time in Oscoda can contact her at 989-305-0751.
She said in the past there have been family groups, the Boy Scouts, Oscoda FISH volunteers as others, but they always need more.
According to Mackay, it is always a big thrill to see people light up when they give a donation.
“The generosity of Oscoda is amazing to see the smile on kid’s faces when they bring money up, even if it’s just a couple coins,” she said.
In Tawas City bell ringers have already begun collecting donations for the needy, according to Jan Wright, the Salvation Army volunteer team leader for the Tawas, Hale and Whittemore areas.
They ring bells beginning the Saturday before Thanksgiving and work until Dec. 21. Like Oscoda, volunteers are needed to work 90-minute shifts at Walmart and at Neiman’s Family Market. Wright said volunteers are especially needed to work the shifts at Walmart, which has bell ringers on certain days, Wednesday through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“We have people that will do six or eight shifts,” Wright said. “And they’ll take Walmart, as they understand the need.”
She said that many see the ringers as the official greeters of Walmart and people are happy to see them usher in the season of giving.
According to Wright, anyone that would like to get involved as a bell ringer, or get involved working with Salvation Army, can contact her by calling 989-820-8629.
Bell ringers are also needed in the Hale area to work shifts at Alward’s Market and at Roger’s Wright said. They said for those who are interested in helping there they can call 586-747-8767.
East Tawas resident and Walmart bell ringer Barb Sutfin said she volunteered because she wanted to meet people after coming back to the area. She’s been doing it for two years.
She recommended volunteers dress in layers and said with the warmth coming from Walmart’s sliding doors, you can weather the cold during your 90-minute shift.
“This is rewarding,” she said. “And a great way to meet people.”