TAWAS CITY – Nov. 12 was the deadline for all Ascension workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face unemployment.
“Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process,” says a July press release on the Ascension website. “This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety.”
Ascension set the Nov. 12 deadline this past July for all employees to get the vaccination.
“This timing is aligned with Ascension’s annual influenza vaccination requirement and we will follow a similar implementation process,” says the press release.
Even though some states have tied up the mandate in federal courts, Michigan is not participating and Ascension is likely not to be any exception.
This mandate is not only limited to RN’s and doctors who work directly with patients, but also to contracted workers who provide maintenance to buildings. Even remote workers need a shot.
With resignations follow staff vacancies, but the size and severity of how understaffed Ascension is remains to be seen.
Ex-employees like Bill Hunt say the hospital is already experiencing shortages and has to schedule appointments for treatments that normally would be walk-ins, but it has been over two weeks ago since his resignation and workers have had time to make up their minds either way.
Ascension was reached for comment and replied with a statement, saying:
“As a leading healthcare provider, Ascension continues to put the safety of our associates and those we are privileged to serve and treat at the forefront of everything we do. This is why we have required our associates to receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine.
“We want patients to be assured and comforted with the knowledge that Ascension St. Joseph doctors and nurses, other clinicians and associates, working in our hospital or other sites of care, will either be vaccinated against both COVID-19 and influenza, or in the limited instances of exemptions, be complying with additional infection prevention protocols.
“We want our patients and their loved ones to enjoy peace of mind as they entrust us with their care. So helping to ensure the safe and effective operations of our hospitals and other sites of care continues to be our top priority.
“We are grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of our associates and affiliated clinicians to provide compassionate, personalized care, not only through the height of the pandemic, but now, as our community continues to recover.”
Meanwhile another Iosco County employer, Kalitta Air of Oscoda, has employees making tough decisions concerning a government contractor vaccine mandate.
Kalitta’s requirements say their employees need the vaccine by Nov. 24. to be in compliance with the Dec. 8 deadline mandated by the Biden administration for government contractors.
One worker who has opted out of the vaccine is Non Destructive Tester Rick Gull of Kalitta Air.
This Mikado resident opted out of taking the vaccine for religious reasons, citing the fact that embryonic fetal cells were used in the development of all three major vaccines.
He says he was granted the religious exemption, “sort of, not really but is still getting the boot.”
He says Kalitta approved his religious exemption, but he is effectively no different from an employee who didn’t even apply for one. Gull will still have to resign or be placed on unpaid leave by the Nov. 24.
“It’s effectively being terminated,” he said.
While he is still working there for the time being, his wife, Lynne Gull became diagnosed with metastatic melanoma back in mid September, complicating Rick’s employment gap.
“She’s had an operation, they removed the mass. Now it’s under surveillance. In February we’ll go back for another CT scan, which is quite expensive, I assume.”
Rick doesn’t know if he will be able to pay for insurance up to that point, and plans to do odd jobs and push his son to do the same while they find a more long term solution. Once he leaves, insurance only lasts 90 days before he has to pay out of pocket.
“Our only recourse is to sue, but I can’t afford to sue anybody,” said Rick.
Lynne Gull is a stay at home mom who home schools her two children, but the costs of her medical treatments means she is going to have to find work.
“I don’t want to be seen as someone to feel sorry for,” she said. “I don’t think we are special. I think this is happening to many people. We’re just a regular American family. We love our community, we love our family, we do community service.”
Despite their hard working attitude, Lynne still is hesitant about working herself to pay the bills
“I’m being forced to go out into the work world. I don’t want to go out. Everything’s up in the air right now. I just started rehab. I’m exhausted and waiting to get my energy back.”
Despite this hardship, they expressed their religious faith and are “confident that the lord god will take care of us.”
With these upcoming hardships, one may wonder why Rick just doesn’t go through with the shot and the question of health care for his wife would go away.
Lynne expressed full support for Rick’s decision.
“I believe he would be endangering his health. I believe he should have the option of choosing,” said Lynne.
Despite personal opinions anyone may have about the safety of any COVID-19 vaccine, the Gulls feel that it’s equally dangerous to face cancer.
“I’ve worked for people that wanted me to do things that were unsafe and I’ve left that job in the past. My family suffered for that,” said Rick.
Lynne said she absolutely stands by Rick’s decision, and that her family is being forced by the Government to make this decision.
“I’m doing the right thing, no matter what. It’s the way you should live,” said Rick.