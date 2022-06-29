AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees received an “unqualified opinion” on the 2021 audit of township finances. The audit results were presented to the board at their regular June 21 meeting by Chelsea McConnell, a certified public accountant, who served as the audit manager for the township.
An unqualified opinion is an independent auditor’s judgement that a company’s financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented, without any identified exceptions, and in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). McConnell is employed with Straley Lamp & Kraenzlein, an accounting firm located in Alpena.
For 2021 the scope of work of the audit changed because a single audit was required due to the amount of funding the township received from the federal government. A single audit is a rigorous, organization wide audit or examination of an entity that expends $750,000 or more of federal assistance received for its operations. The single audit cost the township an additional $3,900.
McConnell reported that “everything went really well” in regards to the audit process once the township received a definitive response that a single audit was required. In 2021 assets received increased due to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that the township received. Assets also increased as a result of an increase in adult use marijuana permit fees.
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recommends, at a minimum that general-purpose governments, regardless of size, have no less than two months of regular general fund operating revenues. McConnell referred to the township as having a “healthy fund balance”. The township saw an increase in both restricted and unrestricted funds in 2021.
The following financial highlights were presented during the audit report:
- The township’s total net position at the end of the year was $8,102,554, an increase of $575,512 over 2020.
- The township’s assets of $11,484,845 exceeded its liabilities of $2,673,761.
- The township’s governmental funds reported a combined ending fund balance of $1,438,162 this year, an increase of $217,386. Of this amount, $898,947 is available for spending (unassigned fund balance) on behalf of its citizens. The General Fund 2021 fiscal year end fund balance was $1,015,513.
- Expenses decreased in 2021 by $160,775 over 2020 with public safety and public works having the largest decreases over the prior year.
The following economic factors were identified as impacting the 2022 budget:
- State revenue sharing decreased due to a decline in the township’s census from 2,047 to 2,016.
- Employee related expenses remain the township’s most significant expense. As previously reported, the township recently increased hourly wages to retain staff.
- Construction of the US 23 sewer extension project.
- Construction of the Iron Belle Bike Path.
All material weaknesses that were found related to internal controls. The township has a very limited number of accounting staff and relies on external auditors for the preparation of financial statements rather than hiring a Certified Public Accountant.
The township’s response to the material weaknesses was “The Township has put in as many internal control measures as fiscally able and as possible for an organization of this size. In addition, the Township’s Board provides a review of all expenditures and transactions to further mitigate risks related to the level of segregation of duties.”
According to the audit, “the Township has determined that the additional benefits derived from implementing such an internal system would not outweigh the costs of utilizing external resources.”
McConnell reported there were no difficulties in performing the audit and that there were no disagreements with management. “You guys are really easy to work with.” She concluded.
Trustees did not have any questions about the audit. “I’ve asked all mine.” Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis told McConnell.
The township will also require a single audit for 2022 due to the federal funding received for the construction of the bike path.
The board meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon because the township offices were closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth. Trustee Alanda Barnes was not in attendance at the meeting.
The board also took the following actions:
- Approved payment in the amount of $930,976.46 for the sewer extension project. The pay application includes payment to F&V in the amount of $37,105.01 and Elmer’s in the amount of $893,871.45. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Clerk Kelly Graham.
- Unanimously approved Budget Resolution 2022-08 to increase the Dues/Publications/Fees line item in the budget. According to Superintendent Eric Strayer the increase is needed to cover the increase in the Chamber of Commerce dues and the Michigan Township Association membership fees that were not anticipated in the budget. Motion by Graham, support from Samotis.
The board did not take any action on the following items that were on the agenda:
- Letter of intent (LOI) to purchase real estate from Terry Birkenbach. “If we ask the attorney to review it, it costs us money.” Supervisor Kevin Beliveau commented. He asked that Birkenbach simplify the document before submitting it to the board. Beliveau added that the LOI “has specific legal requirements. A title search will cost money.” He concluded that the buyer should obtain the property with a quitclaim deed. He commented that the onus should be on the buyer and the buyer should be responsible for all costs associated with the sale. “I agree that it’s different that the other letters we’ve received.” Added Samotis. The LOI written by Birkenbach was to purchase Lots 1 and 2, Block 29 for $500.
- An offer from DTE to extend the gas main to the Department of Public Works building located at 4280 Lamrock Way. The township had originally been told the cost would be $5,500, however, DTE informed Strayer that due to a lack of interest from the residents living along Lamrock Way, the cost of gas service would more than double to $12,000. The township would save approximately $1,000 annually switching from propane to gas. Strayer said that the payback would be 12 years. “I’d like to wait and see” Beliveau commented.