AUSABLE TWP. — In an ongoing quest to lower sewer rates for AuSable Township residents, the board of trustees discussed meeting with Oscoda Township officials at their March 21 meeting.
According to AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer, in 2022 AuSable township is paying $12.11 per 1,000 gallons, an increase of 13% over the $10.72 they were paying in 2021. The 13% increase went into effect on Jan. 1, and followed two previous years of 13% increases.
In comparison, Oscoda residents pay $5.15 per 1,000 gallons, or 43 percent of what AuSable is paying.
The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted at their first meeting of 2022, to approve the Amendment to Sewer Ordinance 83, an across-the-board 3% increase that went into effect on Feb. 1.
Strayer is hoping to schedule a meeting with Oscoda officials in April to discuss the rate disparity. At the January meeting trustees expressed optimism that they may be able to get somewhere in talks with Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline and Supervisor Ann Richards. There have not been any discussions since September when Oscoda representatives told AuSable representatives they would be meeting with their engineer. According to Township Superintendent Eric Strayer the contract with Oscoda Township is in effect through February 2024.
In other business the board took the following actions:
- Unanimously approved payment to Elmer’s in the amount of $42,338.09 for the new lift stations and upgrades for the existing Lake and Huron lift stations. Motion by Township Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell.
Informational items included the following:
- Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis reported that the audit would start on March 22.
- The board discussed purchasing a bike rack for the north side of the township hall near the flag posts.