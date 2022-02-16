AUSABLE TWP. — AuSable Township trustees voted to approve re-engineering costs of $74,000 for the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET) at their regular Feb. 7 meeting.
According to the proposal from Joe Wright, Project Manager with Spicer Group Inc., the additional costs are a direct result of the sewer extension project on US 23 and the subsequent changes in the topography of the planned trail route. Two miles of the trail going through AuSable Township are being impacted by the extension of the sanitary sewers. The $74,000 includes $19,000 for surveying, $50,000 for design engineering and $5,000 for grants management.
Clerk Kelly Graham presented the board with a breakdown of the costs. The anticipated total costs for the project were $2,950,600 of which $2,889,335 could be covered by a variety of grants from state and federal sources. The majority of the funding for the trail will come from a TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) competitive grant that uses federal transportation funds designated by Congress for specific activities that provide safe alternative transportation options. The township has received conditional approval of the $1,854,335 TAP grant.
The original cost to the township was estimated to be $61,265, however, with the $74,000 increase the township’s total is $135,265. Graham said she had hoped that the amount would stay at $125,000. She added that the township may be able to get additional funds from the Michigan Trails Fund, a grant for $100,000 that is pending.
Graham added that the construction costs could be less since the original estimates included removing trees that have been removed along the route as part of the sewer expansion. In addition, there had been some flattening of land as part of the sewer project. The motion to approve the increased costs, not to exceed $74,000, was made by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell with support from Trustee Alanda Barnes. The motion received unanimous support.
The board also took the following actions:
- Unanimously approved upgrades to security systems at the Department of Public Works (DPW) and McQuaig Park. Improvements to the DPW security system are being made at a cost of $3,941 and improvements to the system at McQuaig Park are being made at a cost of $725 and will upgrade recording and remote monitoring capabilities. The work will be completed by MCD Security and Low-Voltage Systems out of Pinconning. The company currently monitors the township’s security systems. According to the report by Township Superintendent Eric Stayer, there was an attempted break in at McQuaig Park during the Christmas holiday. Motion by Trustee Gina Cinquino, with support from Trustee Diana London, passed unanimously.
- Scheduled meetings to begin planning for the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). CIP work sessions are scheduled for Monday, May 9 and Monday, May 23 at 4:00 p.m. and budget meetings are scheduled for Monday Sept. 12 and Monday Sept. 26 at 4:00 p.m. All of the meetings will be held at the township’s conference room. In a memo to staff and board members, Strayer asked that he receive information about any needed capital improvements by Friday, Mar. 25. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, support from Trustee Alanda Barnes, passed unanimously.
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-03 for a budget amendment in the amount of $1,995 for parks and recreation capital outlay. The budget amount was $0, however, the township received a donation of $1,495 for a bench placed on the Shoreline Park Trail and is expected to spend an additional $500 on the concrete pad for the bench. Motion by Ramsdell, support from London, passed unanimously.
- After a lengthy discussion, voted to get an additional bid for maintenance and repair of the township’s backhoe. Supervisor Kevin Beliveau reported that DPW Manager Cal Thomas had gotten a quote from AIS Construction, a company with several locations throughout Michigan, the closest being in Saginaw.
Beliveau expressed concern about the safety of the backhoe reporting that he had used the equipment during dumpster day and that it was in his opinion unsafe to operate. “It was impossible to do any precise work. I was afraid someone was going to get hurt,” he added. According to Beliveau the only maintenance that has been completed to the backhoe is oil changes. “The sooner, the better, to get it fixed,” he added.
The service estimate from AIS was for $4,716.16. Trustees expressed concern that AIS had not seen the backhoe and that the estimate was based on a telephone conversation. According to Strayer, AIS would come to AuSable Township and could complete the work in one day.
“Northern Truck could do the work,” said Cinquino. “I wish I’d known if he had asked John,” said Barnes, referring to Northern Truck Repair in Oscoda. Motion by Barnes to get a quote from Northern Truck Repair, with support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
Due to Presidents’ Day on Feb. 21, the next board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the township hall.