OSCODA — Sweltering summer heat did not stop local car enthusiasts from showing off their rides, or supporting veterans during the inaugural Hot Rods and Heroes car show and cruise that took place Saturday and Sunday in Oscoda.

Saturday’s cruise took place in the evening with more than 25 vehicles lining up at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, for a cruise through town to the Oscoda American Legion Hall for an event. That event was sponsored by Bravata’s Restoration.

