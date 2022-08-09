OSCODA — Sweltering summer heat did not stop local car enthusiasts from showing off their rides, or supporting veterans during the inaugural Hot Rods and Heroes car show and cruise that took place Saturday and Sunday in Oscoda.
Saturday’s cruise took place in the evening with more than 25 vehicles lining up at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, for a cruise through town to the Oscoda American Legion Hall for an event. That event was sponsored by Bravata’s Restoration.
Saturday’s car show, sponsored by Janis Tire & Auto, was a car show held at Veterans Memorial Park, with trophies and cash prizes given out to those who took first place in their respective categories. The event also had vendors, food, and displays featured at the park.
Taking first place in the car show with the best of show trophy was Lincoln resident Nelson French who presented his 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. He also took second place for best post-1986 vehicle. French is a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and also a TikToc content creator, using his Monte Carlo as a focus to the videos. His content can be found by searching for his handle @that_one_montecarlo.
French said he did not expect to take best of show at the event, and said he attended to support area veterans and interview them to get their stories out to the public on TicToc. He said he enjoyed the event because he liked to see the public showing appreciation for veterans.
Placing in their respective categories were:
- Car-1955 to 1975: 1968 VW Beetle, Angel Melendez of Oscoda.
- Car-pre 1985: First Place, 1977 Chevy Corvette, Don Ward of Oscoda; Second place, 1985 Chevy Caviler, Ken Pacholka of Oscoda of Oscoda.
- Car-post 1986: First Place, 2015 Ford Mustang, Harry Davis of Oscoda; Second place, 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo, Nelson French of Lincoln.
- Street rod: 1981 Chevy Camero, Gregg Griggs of Oscoda.
- Best truck/Jeep: 2015 Chevy, Chris Fabac of Greenbush.
- Motorcycle-pre 1985: 1974 Harley Davidson Sportster, Norman Redfield of Tawas City.
- Motorcycle-post 1986: Custom Chopper, Greg Redfield of Tawas City.
Park Co-Director Joe Brinn said he and Co-Director Rosemary Nentwig, were extremely grateful for outside groups like the car show and cruise — organized by Oscoda resident Bill Bickel — because it brings in needed funding donations for the park.
“Right now, over the last five years, Rosemary and I have hosted all the events and we’re both getting up in age and wee need some help,” he said.
He said events, like the upcoming Rockfest, work to bring in many thousands of dollars to the park. He said he hoped the car show would be successful in years to come. He was thankful of organizers, sponsors as well as the Oscoda Township Police Department, which escorted the cruisers from the park to the American Legion.
The park was created in 2006 as a way to honor area veterans and throughout its time it has hosted events, put on static displays, and done other functions. Brinn said returning this fall is the Elvis impersonator concert which was wildly popular last year. He urged the public to visit the park. More information can be found by visiting OscodaVeteransPark.com.