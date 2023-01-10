OSCODA — Oscoda Area Schools is accepting nominations for their Distinguished Alumni Award for the 2023 induction.

This award is to recognize Distinguished Alumni of Oscoda Area High School who have used their educational foundation to achieve significant accomplishments and/or excellence in their chosen profession. Inductees will serve as role models for succeeding generations and will be honored with a picture and biographical sketch to be prominently displayed at Oscoda High School for years to come.

