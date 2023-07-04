EAST TAWAS – The 2022 annual report from the Iosco-Arenac District Library reflects that during the past year, the eight different branches within the system maintained the miscellany of resources, programs and other activities they offer to the public.
A list of the board of trustees representatives, branch managers and headquarters staff, along with a 2022 financial summary and other details, are contained within the report, as well.
The document, which was shared with such entities as the Tawas City Council, during one of their meetings last month, can also be viewed on the district library website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.
The district headquarters – whose staff can be reached by phone at 989-362-2651, or by fax at 989-362-6056 – is located at 120 W. Westover St. in East Tawas.
The branch of the Iosco-Arenac District Library in East Tawas is also situated a short distance away, and staff can be contacted at 989-362-6162. The other sites are comprised of the Mary Johnston Memorial Library in Standish, 989-846-6611; Plainfield Township Library in Hale, 989-728-4086; AuGres Community Library, 989-876-8818; Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda, 989-739-9581; Omer Little Eagles Nest Library, 989-653-2230; Tawas City Library, 989-362-6557; and Whittemore Library, 989-756-3186.
A list of highlights from 2022 were featured in the report, and are summarized as follows:
- There were more than 25,302 digital books, audiobooks, magazines, music and movies checked out using Overdrive and Hoopla.
- Branch library staff issued 1,430 new borrower cards in 2022.
- Headquarters staff added 8,567 new books, CD books and magazine subscriptions to the district collection, spending $128,470.
- The district purchased 24 staff and public-use computers to replace aging equipment at the headquarters building, as well as in the branches.
- A “Branch Trek” got patrons moving around to the eight libraries for fun and prizes, with those who were successful in visiting all of the locations being entered into a drawing for even more prizes.
- The district shared $450,513 of its millage funds with local units of government to support branch library operations.
- To replace its aging delivery vehicle, the district purchased a new Ford Transit van for picking up/dropping off books and supplies to the different branches.
- All eight of the library locations resumed regular open hours, after many months of closures or reduced hours due to COVID-19.
- There were 48,853 virtual visits to the district’s website.
- Public Internet computers were used 9,611 times and there were 155,541 logins by patrons on their own laptops/devices, using district-provided WiFi.
- Library staff checked out more than 81,500 books, audios, videos and magazines to patrons, using the district’s automated system.
(In reference to circulation, it is pointed out that the numbers include only barcoded items circulated through the Horizon automation system).
As has also been reported in this publication, the highlights further note that during the election last August, voters passed the library’s millage renewal request for another 10-year term.
The report reads that the funds received from the millage are used to purchase books, computers and equipment for all of the branches.
The Iosco-Arenac District Library provides Internet and Wi-Fi services to the facilities, as well, plus programming for both adults and children.
Representatives advise that half of the millage received is shared with the eight units of government to help them defray the cost of managing and staffing the branches. “These millage funds enable us to provide exceptional services for our exceptional community,” the annual summary states.
According to the report, there were 120 children’s programs that were enjoyed by more than 3,480 attendees last year, across the various buildings.
Among the offerings was the 2022 Summer Reading Club and, with the theme being “Oceans of Possibilities,” there were 36 live programs available to participants. In addition to Will Parker Music and comedy magician Cameron Zvara, this included presentations and/or performances by those from Howell Nature Center, REPCO Animal Encounters, Clark Lewis Juggling Stunt Show, Laugh Factory with Doug Scheer and Wildlife Safari.
The district says that its “Spring Break Staycation” also brought loads of fun for the youngsters, with A.R.K. Animal Encounters, NERF mobile games with Joel Tacey and more.
They add that the little ones loved the stories, games and crafts, as well, during “Storytimes for Preschoolers.”
There were also a wide range of events geared toward adults.
The district sponsored 17 such programs last year, which representatives say were both educational and entertaining. This included everything from Northern Michigan Archaeology, Edmund Fitzgerald investigations and classical guitarist Peter Fletcher, to a Mary Todd Lincoln re-enactor, a program on haunted Michigan lighthouses and a presentation by Holocaust survivor Irene Miller.
As for the 2022 financials, the district library reported revenues totaling $1,224,348 and expenditures – at $48,116 higher – totaling $1,272,464
Making up the revenue last year, were millage funds in the amount of $899,416; penal fines, $245,439; state sources, $48,731; fines and forfeitures, $3,573; and miscellaneous income, $27,189.
The expenditures consisted of millage revenue sharing in the amount of $450,513; wages and benefits, $447,059; books, materials, periodicals and digital resources, $165,093; programming, $36,539; technology, $41,859; fixed assets, $54,528; and operating expenses, $76,873.
Also detailed by the district, were the 2022 financial figures noted below.
Beginning of year fund balance, $1,030,922; fund balance assigned by board, -$816,558; fund balance restricted by board, -$48,863; and excess revenue over expenditures, -$48,116. (For a total undesignated fund balance, at year end, of $117,385).
Along with being able to view the latest annual report at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org, the website also provides information on the current branch library hours, upcoming events and programs, board meeting minutes/schedules, various district policies and more.
The Iosco-Arenac District Library shares frequent updates via social media, as well, at www.facebook.com/people/Iosco-Arenac-District-Library/100064605857232/.