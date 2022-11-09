TAWAS CITY — A year ago, Tawas Area pulled off a stunning upset over heavily Oscoda in a Division 3 volleyball district championship game. Playing in an almost identical situation at Tawas on Friday, the Lady Braves had hoped to spoil a special Lady Owl season once again. Oscoda said not this time however, and while Tawas made life tough for the Lady Owls, they were able to finish the job, winning in four hard-fought sets, 25-18, 25-22, 28-30 and 25-21.

“All season long (that loss motivated us),” Oscoda head coach Melissa Curley said. “These returning players, they really wanted this, really bad after falling just short last year. They knew they were going to have to work for it, we knew Tawas was going to come out really aggressive. I just kept telling the girls we had to stay relaxed, we can’t feed into the anxiety or the crazy goings on in the gym, we just have to stay relaxed and play our game.”

