SOUTH BRANCH – Although he does have more than three decades of law enforcement experience, South Branch resident Charles Finley stands accused of impersonating a police officer.
Finley, who serves as the District 3 commissioner and vice chairman of the board on the Iosco County Board of Commissioners and is currently running for re-election, was arrested for the alleged incident on Oct. 7.
According to staff at the Ogemaw County 82nd District Courthouse in West Branch, he was lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail. He posted a $5,000 bond, at 10%, that same day.
Finley is also the deputy chief of the South Branch Fire Department, which is the same location where the alleged event is said to have occurred.
Michigan State Police (MSP) personnel have advised that on Sept. 28, a Hale Area Schools (HAS) bus was dropping students off by the fire hall. One of the students reportedly had a bloody nose, so the bus driver pulled into the fire department parking lot to determine if the student needed medical care, as well as to figure out whether an assault took place.
Authorities say that a man — later confirmed to be Finley — allegedly approached the bus and told the driver that he was a deputy with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, according to multiple news outlets that reported on the story.
Finley is not employed with that agency, but he is an East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) reserve officer. As noted on the city’s website, Finley volunteers to serve the community as a trained reserve police officer with more than 30 years of experience, and assists the ETPD officers in carrying out their duties. It is also stated that he has qualifications as an EMT, CPR instructor, fire instructor and fire officer III.
Upon approaching the bus driver at the South Branch fire hall on County Line Road in Ogemaw County, it is alleged that Finley detained the vehicle with all of the occupants on board, for approximately 20 minutes until the arrival of MSP personnel.
HAS Superintendent Jeffrey Yorke issued a press release following the alleged incident, stating that there was a misunderstanding at a bus stop in which law enforcement was called. “After investigating the incident, it was confirmed there was no misconduct from anyone involving Hale Area Schools. Any other issues that may have occurred at the bus stop do not directly involve students or staff of Hale Area Schools.”
The MSP have also since reported that no assault took place on the school bus.
More information will be shared in a future edition of this publication, upon Finley’s arraignment. According to those from the Ogemaw County Courthouse, this has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.