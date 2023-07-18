OSCODA – At its regular July 10 board meeting, the Oscoda Township Board (OTB) of Trustees approved a job description for an Economic Improvement Director (EID).
The motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, with support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer, passed unanimously. Trustee Steve Wusterbarth was five minutes late to the meeting and Trustee Tim Cummings did not attend.
The board also authorized Superintendent Tammy Kline to post the job description that was approved by the Policy Committee at its recent meeting. Unlike the former EIC director who was a contractor, the EID will be a full-time township employee with township benefits. The position will be posted for four weeks with a salary range of $60,000 to $75,000. There was some discussion among the board members about where the position should be posted.
“Plans, organizes and implements economic development functions from conception to completion, including business retention, business attraction and incentive programs, research and planning and organizational capacity and facility development; performs a variety of responsible administrative, professional and technical tasks. Implements economic development goals and objectives for the Township, interfaces and coordinates with the development community, local businesses and various Township departments and staff,” reads the summary.
The position description is broken down into a number of categories including 1) Essential Duties and Responsibilities, 2) Minimum Preferred Entrance Qualifications Education and Experience, 3) Other Job Requirements, 4) Skills and 5) Work Environment.
There is a heavy emphasis on interpersonal communication skills with the following being listed:
• Building a healthy rapport with coworkers and customers
• Remaining calm in hectic situations
• Communicating well with different audiences
• Working in a team-fostered environment
• Dealing with difficult people with tact and diplomacy
• Receiving criticism in a positive manner
• Good assertiveness skills
• Facilitating group work
• Understanding people and situations
• Showing patience
• Carefully listening to the concerns of staff and customers
• Showing empathy where necessary
• Proactively persuading the needs and requirements of others
As previously reported, the OTB decided to enact a termination clause in the contract for Todd Dickerson, a contractor from Ohio, who had been hired as the EIC Director in November 2019. The board renewed Dickerson’s contract in the summer of 2022, a number of months before it was up for renewal. In early the trustees 2023 decided to enact the termination clause that included paying Dickerson for 90 days. At first the board wanted Dickerson to finish some of the projects he was working on, including the development of a Corridor Improvement Authority, however, the board ended up asking Dickerson to leave but paid him through the end of May.
The board also approved an annual evaluation packet developed by Kline and Sutton, for staff that will be implemented starting in January 2024. According to Kline, the superintendent is the only township employee who has gone through an annual review process. Kline added that employee job descriptions, which haven’t been reviewed since 2003, are being reviewed along with the physical requirements for each position. The evaluation packet includes a staff self-evaluation where staff can identify areas they are working on as well as training needs. The motion by Supervisor Bill Palmer to implement the new evaluation process in January 2024, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
During the meeting the board approved the Federal Grant Award Management Policy that outlines who has what responsibilities related to managing the work and finances related to federal grant awards. Substantive changes were made to the policy during the Policy Committee meeting held in June putting more grant responsibilities on the superintendent and clerk and less on individual department heads. The motion by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire with the stipulation that the amendment made by the township attorney be removed, with support from Palmer, passed unanimously.
The board also unanimously passed Resolution 2023-15, Resolution for Poverty Exemption, an annual resolution that is required to outline the guidelines for requesting a partial or full property tax exemption. The motion was by McGuire, with support from Wusterbarth.