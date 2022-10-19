OSCODA — After several months of being asked to take action to notify residents of boil water alerts and other emergencies, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees formed a subcommittee to research auto dialers at their regular Oct. 10 meeting.

Township Superintendent Tammy Kline said she had not had any direction from the board. As previously reported, residents have been asking about notification systems, most recently at the Sept. 26 board meeting.

Tags

Trending Food Videos