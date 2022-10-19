OSCODA — After several months of being asked to take action to notify residents of boil water alerts and other emergencies, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees formed a subcommittee to research auto dialers at their regular Oct. 10 meeting.
Township Superintendent Tammy Kline said she had not had any direction from the board. As previously reported, residents have been asking about notification systems, most recently at the Sept. 26 board meeting.
According to Kline there is a vast price different between the systems.
One of the services being considered is called “Apptegy.” Apptegy comes with a one-time development cost of $6,500 and an annual cost of $6,900. Kline reported that the Oscoda Area Schools are moving to apptegy.
A “ballpark” quote from MediaAlert was nearly $25,000. A representative from OnSolve did not provide a quote.
The committee will include Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, EIC Director Todd Dickerson, Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Tim Cummings.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked the subcommittee to look at the capabilities of the BS&A system, the municipality’s database software, as part of their work.
The board took the following actions:
- Unanimously passed Resolution Number 2022-27, a resolution declaring surplus property, approving a second addendum to the purchase agreement and authorizing signatures for the sale of vacant property located on Skeel Ave. Motion by McGuire, support from Cummings.
- Unanimously passed Resolution Number 2022-28, a resolution declaring surplus property and approving the sale of vacant property located on Michigan Avenue and California Street. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from Trustee Bill Palmer.
- Unanimously approved up to $4,300 to place two murals on the US 23 side of the township hall. Motion by Spencer, support from Cummings.