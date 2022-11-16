HALE — All 346 students who attend Hale Area Schools came out on Veterans Day to honor Veterans in their community. Superintendent Jeff Yorke, who is new to his position, welcomed Veterans, students and community members to the annual event held in the high school gymnasium.
Students in the high school band performed “The Star Spangled Banner.” Local members of the Boy Scouts of America, led by Jordan Barclay and Phil Downing, demonstrated a flag folding. The folding was narrated with the importance and meaning of each fold explained.
The younger students were also active participants in the program. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance, the second-grade students “A Grand Old Flag.”
A speech by Yorke that described the history of Veterans Day, was followed by a performance of “American Patrol” by the band and a reading of “A Tribute to the Veterans” by Chloe Bernard.
After third and fourth grade students sang “Thank a Vet,” Terry Albritton introduced his dad, Buck Albritton, a Veteran who played guitar and sang two songs.
Yorke closed out the program, the band played “Salute to Freedom,” and as Veterans left the gymnasium to go to the cafeteria for cupcakes and punch, students and staff stood to honor them as they left the room.
Prior to the event students engaged in learning about Veterans and creating art projects that were on display throughout the school.