OSCODA – Being a member of the Oscoda Township Fire Department isn’t what it used to be, according to Chief Allan McGregor. McGregor and a group of firefighters attended a special meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees held on March 15 at the Robert J. Parks Library.

McGregor talked about days gone by when someone could walk by the fire barn during dinner, sign up to be a firefighter and be fighting a fire that same night. On Thursday nights after having a meeting the firefighters would play poker and drink.

