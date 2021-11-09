OSCODA – At their regular Nov. 8 meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees discussed possible causes of reported water loss in the township. As previously reported, water loss was originally brought up during public comment at the board’s October 25 meeting.
Catherine Winn, Regional Manager F & V Operations and Resource Management, Inc., reported that water loss has been an ongoing issue for the township. She said that leaks can happen in an older system and go unrecognized in locations such as empty lots in Lakewood Shores. She also said that the sand in the area absorbs water from the leaks, making them less obvious.
A report completed by ME Simpson last year found a leak under the runway at the airport. The leak was difficult to find due to the fact that it had three feet of concrete over it. Winn added that the process of finding leaks is “pretty subjective.” Winn said that there are many small leaks that are going undetected. “A leak the size of a pencil can lose thousands of gallons a day in a pressurized system,” she added.
The ME Simpson report was given one year ago, according to township Supervisor Ann Richards. Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked if there are meter maps. Winn said the leaks are probably in the farther reaches of the system. Even a running toilet can account for hundreds of gallons a day, Winn reported.
Spencer asked how much it cost to try to detect leaks. Winn said the fee was $15,000-$20,000 the last time. She also said it would be a significant investment to add master meters. Winn said the meters had been replaced within the past few years. Kline said the cost of the last study was over $26,000 and the cost was split with East Tawas. Winn clarified that it was not a 50-50 split due to the size of the water lines.
Richards asked about the ME Simpson report and whether or not all of the items in the report had been checked off.
“I know that everything has not been checked off,” responded Winn. She added that it was a workforce issue.
Spencer asked if it is time to do another study.
“We need to figure out what is going on,” Spencer added.
“We’re a year later and we haven’t investigated what was in the previous report,” added Richards.
“It is a seasonal kind of thing,” Winn added.
Spencer asked the value of the water that was lost. Winn reported that the American Water Works Association does not have a standard for what is acceptable water loss. The township has 38-40% water loss at this time. Winn said she and Kline could run numbers to see what the cost of the water is. I don’t want to throw good money after bad, added Spencer.
Spencer made a motion to table the water loss issue until the board had numbers from Winn and Township Superintendent Tammy Kline.
In other action the board:
• Unanimously approved increasing hours of operation for the Robert J. Parks Library. The change was made at the request of Library Director Robin Savage. In her memo to the board, dated Nov. 1, Savage reported that since taking the position over a year ago, she has added numerous programs for children, youth, adults, seniors, Veterans, and people with special needs, that warrant the extended hours on Fridays.
“My goal for the upcoming year is to have the library be the ‘hub’ for Oscoda residents, featuring even more activities and events for all populations. Adding these hours on Friday would help to bring this goal to fruition,” she added.
According to data reported by Savage, there have been a significant number of patrons who have attempted to visit the library after 2 p.m. on Fridays. Spencer asked how much additional it will cost. Kline said she wasn’t sure.
Cummings said it would be $54 per week. “That doesn’t sound like it is going to break the bank,” said Spencer. Motion by Spencer, support by Trustee Tim Cummings. Richards thanked Savage for the information provided to the board.
• Unanimously approved a request by Steve Aldridge, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Amerilodge Group to extend the deadline for closing on the Lake Street Property located at 114 N. Lake Street until Nov. 30. According to an e-mail from Aldridge, the Site plan layout is taking longer than anticipated to be completed.
“We are looking at getting everything hand delivered to Nichole Vallette, Planning & Zoning Director by Friday, November 5th, 2021. Have a special hearing on Nov. 12. Then prior to Nov. 30, officially close on the property,” he stated. Motion by Township Clerk Josh Sutton, support by Spencer.
• Unanimously approved a request from Catherine Winn, Regional Manager F & V Operations and Resource Management, Inc. to purchase dewatering equipment from Mersino for $52,712.99. According to a memo from Winn to Kline, “purchase of replacement dewatering equipment was included in the 2021 Water/Sewer Capital Improvement Plan. The budgeted amount was $50,000, split between the water and sewer funds.” The equipment is “needed to provide the necessary dewatering capacity to safely and effectively perform water main repairs and other excavation activities within the township,” she added. “What is the deciding factor,” asked Spencer. Winn responded that it was cost. Motion by Spencer, support from Cummings.
• Unanimously denied a request for Enviro Lab Services to purchase and remove all laboratory furniture, cabinets and equipment located at the old Wurtsmith Airforce base medical center. According to a letter from Enviro Lab Services the equipment has been abandoned since the early 1990s and is estimated to be 40 years old. Motion by Sutton, support by McGuire. The township is currently negotiating a purchase agreement for the medical center.
• Unanimously approved hiring Melinda Morgan as the assistant to the superintendent. Morgan will begin her new position on Nov. 29 with a starting hourly rate of $17.06. Morgan has been employed as a real estate agent with Heritage House Realty of AuSable and Oscoda since 2018. Since 2019 she has also been working for F & V Operations and Resource Management as a utility billing clerk for Oscoda Township. Her prior experience includes two years at Alcona Health Center Dental Services. She also worked as a bank teller at Chemical Bank in Oscoda and as an Office Manager at Richards Tree Care in Davison. Motion by Sutton, support by Spencer.
• Unanimously approved a proposal and service agreement from AllPaid. According to Kline’s report to the board, AllPaid “will only be used for the processing of zoning fees through the township website, the Zoning Director will manually authorize the payment to assure accuracy, monies are transferred daily with a 3 p.m. cut off time for submittal, all other township payment processes and protocols will remain the same.” Cummings asked Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire what she thought of the system.
“I did do the demo,” McGuire responded. “Unfortunately it is not interfaced with BS&A so it will need to be entered manually.” Online payment is a requirement of RRC (Redevelopment Ready Communities) Certification. Motion by Cummings, support by Sutton.
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2021-31 requiring each township board, committee and commission member to complete six hours of training annually. Fees associated with the training will be covered by the township. The requirement will go into effect in 2022 and is a requirement for RRC Certification. Motion by Spencer, support by Sutton.
• Unanimously approved a letter of support for the Iosco Exploration Trail as written.
• Approved writing a letter of support for Iosco Exploration Trail AuSable Township Phase 4, for grant funding for the extension of the bike path. Motion by Richards, support by Spencer.
• Postponed the HSRUA (Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority) easement discussion to their next regularly scheduled meeting.