OSCODA — Downtown Oscoda was packed with crowds ushering in the Christmas holiday, Dec. 3, during the 17th annual Northern Lights Parade sponsored by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce.

More than 26 light-covered floats were paraded down US-23 during the event, according to Interim Chamber Director Gaylynn Brenoel, putting on a holiday show for crowds of people in the cold evening hours, Saturday.

