OSCODA — Downtown Oscoda was packed with crowds ushering in the Christmas holiday, Dec. 3, during the 17th annual Northern Lights Parade sponsored by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce.
More than 26 light-covered floats were paraded down US-23 during the event, according to Interim Chamber Director Gaylynn Brenoel, putting on a holiday show for crowds of people in the cold evening hours, Saturday.
Chamber volunteers gave out 1,200 glow necklaces to children and parade goers, Brenoel said, and parade floats were judged in three categories. Taking “Best in Glow” was the big Christmas light covered train, Voitrue 669.
The “Most Creative Float” award went to Kalitta Air Maintenance which showcased one of their light-covered and huge jet engines on a trailer.
“Best Overall Float” went a joint effort by Bravata’s Restoration, The Lake Theatre and Kelly and Jeff Linderman for their “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas Float.”
Brenoel said that the floats were judged by three couples, who stood and watched the parade independently from one another. After the event they met and discussed and selected the winners, which were presented trophies. Brenoel said that although there were three winners of the parade, she was awestruck by the amount of beautifully and uniquely designed float entrants in the event this year.
“I think this is the most participation I’ve seen from the whole community, and all the volunteers, you couldn’t even list them all, it was really a coming together of Oscoda and AuSable,” she said.
The parade floats were not the only thing decked out with Christmas decorations and lights, as most businesses along US-23 played their part, Brenoel said, decorating their storefronts to the “nines” with lights. Additionally, the crowds of people downtown were “glowing” with the 1,200 glow stick necklaces — half green and half red — that were distributed by the Chamber volunteers free of charge to the crowd. Brenoel said that area sponsors helped pay for the glowsticks, as well as the costs associated with the parade like the award trophies and insurance.
Another highlight of the parade, she said, were the area Girl Scout troop that marched and the Oscoda and Alcona High School Marching Bands, which combined their forces to play Christmas music and march through town in the parade, stopping in front of the Oscoda Township Hall briefly for a performance.
Other organizations held events, or volunteered, including the Oscoda Lions Club which hosted Santa Claus — who was on hand to visit with children before Christmas — at the Oscoda United Methodist Church, for example.
Brenoel said additionally, a movie was shown at the Lake Theatre free of charge for the community, by owners Jim and Teresa Edelman. They were able to show the The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.
“They got ‘The Grinch’ so it was a family movie and everyone could enjoy,” she said. “I was really thankful to be part of this,” Brenoel said. “The whole community, Oscoda and Ausable, came together to do different things to make this a wonderful event to finish off the year and to kick off the holidays.”