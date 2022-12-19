OSCODA – When the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) received a report of a missing person recently, they began pursuing information as to the whereabouts of Jon Thomas Kitchen, 86.
An extensive search got underway and, although he was missing for nearly an entire week, OTPD Detective Sergeant Erik McNichol says that Kitchen was found alive and safe.
As previously reported, the OTPD advised that Kitchen was seen driving west on Bissonette Road in Oscoda Township, at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The Dec. 13 press release issued by the department, read that he hadn’t returned home since.
It was further stated that Kitchen was reportedly seen at a car dealership in Oscoda on Saturday, Dec. 10, at about 10:30 a.m.
Police provided a description of both Kitchen and the vehicle he was driving at the time he went missing, adding that he is said to require supplemental oxygen and daily heart medication.
Kitchen was also noted to be avid outdoorsman, who frequents the AuSable River and the surrounding forests.
According to the OTPD, since Dec. 9, police patrols had searched the trail system accessible by patrol vehicle. They said that a tremendous amount of community assistance from private ORV, truck and SUV operators, as well as private and professional aviators – both drone and helicopter – also contributed to the search of the forested areas believed to be frequented by Kitchen.
Since then, McNichol has advised that Kitchen was located in state forest land, just into Alcona County. He was found at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, by a family friend who was out looking for him.
“Mr. Kitchen was located in good health and good spirits,” McNichol states. “His vehicle had become stuck in a low area and he remained with the vehicle until being discovered.”
McNichol adds that Kitchen declined medical treatment at the scene and was transported home, where he rested and recovered from his ordeal.
As for the others who assisted, McNichol says that in addition to the OTPD, the U.S. Forest Service, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Alcona County Sheriff’s Department and countless individuals spent time searching for Kitchen.