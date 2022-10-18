TAWAS CITY – Iosco County officials hope that the potential passage of a public safety millage on the upcoming Nov. 8 general election ballot will give a boost to both the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iosco County Prosecutor’s office.
They also hope that the millage’s passage could ease financial tensions for the rest of the county departments.
The new millage, according to the approved language, will be for “the purpose of providing public safety for the citizens of Iosco County through additional funding to partially cover the operational costs of the Iosco County Jail and Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office” and asks that the proposed millage of 1.3 mills or $1.30 for every $1,000 of taxable value, be levied on property owners in the county. The millage rate would be from 2023-28 and raise an estimated $1.677 million the first year.
This millage comes after three millages, general operating millage requests, failed in the polls three times. The first two were shot down by Iosco County voters in the 2020 elections. The third came during the 2022 August primary election.
This resulted in county officials switching gears, according to Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Bacarella, Sheriff Scott Frank and county Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski. The trio said that they heard from many that thought the failed operating millages were a “blank check” for the county to what they wished with a general fund increase.
All three agreed that the public safety millage will codify where the millage collections will go, as well as provide a service that many in the county want, law enforcement, the jail, court system and other penalties for criminal activity in the county.
Bacarella said that if the public safety millage doesn’t pass, there will be a “continuing public safety crisis” in the county. That includes understaffing in the Iosco County jail, which does not have the state mandated minimum for corrections officers working, and for the prosecutor’s office. In that office it is the ability to keep up with cases that are submitted, and see them out so that criminals who have been charged get worthy sentences to match the crimes.
Frank said there are a lot of people that go through the jail system a year, but with few corrections officers to run them through the system. He said that the state mandates, for a jail the size of Iosco County Jail, 13 corrections officers, but only 10 positions are filled.
“We have roughly 1,200 bookings a year, that is individual arrests that are charged and have to go through the prosecutor’s office. Not all of them go through jail, but there are still bookings,” Frank said.
Although not everyone who gets arrested spends time in jail, that still puts strain on both the jail staff, which is shorthanded, as well as the prosecutor’s office, which must handle each booking with only two prosecutors — Bacarella himself and one assistant prosecutor.
Frank said with the passage of the public safety millage, it would allow the sheriff’s office to increase wages for corrections officers and attract more employees to work, which would ease the burden. He said without more labor in the jail, they would have to give up a lucrative contract with Alcona County to house that county’s inmates. Currently there are around 10 or so inmates from Alcona County that are housed in the Iosco County jail at any given time.
“We would have to consider dropping Alcona County [if the millage didn’t pass], which is a huge revenue boost for us, to house their inmates,” Frank said, adding that the jail gets about $45 per inmate, per day, from Alcona County to house their inmates.
He said Alcona County shut down their jail and outsourced their inmate housing, and that county’s corrections officers were laid off. Most of them went to work for Alpena County and their new jail, as the wages and benefits were higher there. Frank hopes to attract some of that talent back to Iosco County with increased wages here.
“Being short staffed is huge, and there is nothing we can do, or nothing I can do to shorten my workload,” Frank said. “It starts at the road, you can’t tell those guys to stop arresting people, the prosecutor can’t sit there and say we can’t prosecute them, that’s why people are getting off with lesser charges, are they getting lesser jail time, because (Bacarella) doesn’t have the staff to try all these cases and these defense attorneys know it.”
And indeed, according to Bacarella, may times Iosco County criminals are given plea bargains because of the financial situation within the prosecutor’s office.
“Plea bargains are more of a financial decision than a fairness decision because we can’t keep pace with the charges, and if you look at it, the county is paying four attorneys to handle the indigent defense cases — those who can’t pay for their own attorney — and now with the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission — are getting paid to challenge these cases more,” Bacarella said.
He said although he doesn’t disagree that court appointed attorney should do the best job for their clients, it also strains the prosecutor’s office, which has to spend time and money to work the cases as well. He said in a recent study that for a county the size of Iosco, there should be 1.9 prosecuting attorneys per 10,000 residents. Iosco has two. With roughly 25,000 Iosco County residents, there should be a total of six, including a prosecutor and five assistant prosecutors.
“We have two doing the job, and this millage doesn’t pay for (more attorneys), it doesn’t even come close, but what it really is doing is giving us one additional administrative person, because our administrative assistants really take the brunt of what is coming in through this county,” Bacarella said.
He said his assistants are strained to the max as it is; in the last six months they have accumulated more than 380 hours of comp time — unpaid overtime that they can use to get time off without pay — to get cases through the court system. He said the millage would take the burden off the support staff and help cases get worked better through the court system, leading to fewer plea bargains and stiffer penalties for Iosco County’s criminals.
“We are always being questioned on why we offer certain pleas or why certain results come back and I genuinely feel bad,” Bacarella said. “We explain it and do our best to keep [victims] informed through the entire process, but unfortunately we are in the position where we really can’t keep pace with the cases where the public would like us to.”
Both Bacarella and Frank hope that Iosco County voters will feel more comfortable voting to approve a millage that directly supports their departments. During the primary election, voters approved millages for EMS, the veterans affairs office and for the senior citizen programs in the county, money that all went directly to those three aforementioned services.
“One of the reasons I heard that people didn’t like the general fund operating millage is when they voted for the other millages they knew where the money was going, and when they voted for the operating millage they didn’t know where the money was going,” he said. Bacarella echoed those sentiments.
“I think in this case the feedback has been a lot better and more positive on the proposed public safety millage,” he said. “We’re asking for very specific uses of this money; whoever is in charge of the county commissioners can’t funnel the funds off, it’s just a reality that the funding can’t be funneled off into another department. This millage will give my staff a little bit of relief, and us the ability to more effectively prosecute cases, although it will not cure the problem; we’re not asking for everything we need, we’re asking for just a little bit of relief.”
Soboleski said although the millage is for public safety, it will benefit the rest of the county’s budget as well, freeing up funding for other departments, but said that even if the millage is passed it won’t 100% cover the costs of the prosecutor’s office and jail, and money will still have to come from the general fund to make up the costs, but every bit will help.
She said, however, that it would help the entire county’s budget from not running in a deficit from year to year. She said that with the award of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the county, officials have been able to make up the difference in the budget. She said that if that was not in place, they county’s ending fund balancing would slowly dwindle.
“And the employees they need pay increases,” she said. “I think some people in the community have a false sense that the employees are making a lot of money, they have not received adequate pay increases,” she said.
Soboleski said there was not a pay increase in 2021, and this year there was on a 2% pay increase.
“We know how inflation has been and these employees have not even been close to what that has been,” she said. She said that compared to other counties, Iosco is one of the lowest paid in the entire state. She said she also hopes to get some positions back in the county building after layoffs two years ago.
She said, “And honestly if we didn’t have the ARPA funds I don’t know how we would do any of the capital improvements, there has been no mechanism for saving for these types of things, we really have to save for that and start doing that, we’re not going to have another $4.8 million [in ARPA grants] tossed in our lap because of a pandemic.”
Soboleski said that is one of the main goals for her, getting staffing levels to what they need to be as well as saving funding for future big expenditures in the county.
“I don’t want to say that it was all bad in the past, but they have not had to issue bond debt, and that is wonderful, but a lot of things have been let go, because there isn’t funding,” she said.
Soboleski said she hopes the public will consider the public safety millage as something that needs to be passed when the vote this Nov. 8.
“My hope is the general public feels more comfortable knowing that their increase could only be spent on the jail and the prosecutor, that they feel more in control, that they know what it can be spent on, that is why we did it this way,” she said.
She also said that anyone who want more information on the millage can contact and discuss it with county officials by calling 989-362-4212.