OSCODA – Anticipation filled the air on Saturday night as hundreds of revelers gathered at Oscoda Beach Park on New Year’s Eve for the first ever beach ball drop.
Photo ops with the ball were available until 11:45 p.m. At 11:45 the ball was lifted by a crane to its position where it would hang until it began its descent. Upbeat dance music played under the Beach Park pavilion as event organizer Amanda Bergeron announced the three-minute warning.
The nine-foot beachball was brightly lit as the countdown began-”10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, Happy New Year!” the crowd yelled as the beach ball lightly touched down on the ground.
”The turnout was better than I could have ever anticipated,” Bergeron said noting that the parking lots at the Beach Park were both full and there were cars parked on both sides of the streets near the park.
”We will absolutely be doing this again,” Bergeron added. Several people have already reached out to her offering to help for next year. An event planning group will be formed to plan next year’s event. Bergeron hopes the ball drop will become an annual event for the community to enjoy and that it will continue to grow.
”I was impressed with the number of people in attendance. It was a fun way to come together as a community to celebrate the welcoming of 2023. Kudos to Amanda Bergeron, Justin Griffith, and Jessica Bravata for organizing this new tradition for Oscoda,” commented Gaylynn Brenoel, the interim director of the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce, after the event.
”It was great to see the community come together to celebrate the New Year and our beautiful town. I appreciate the time and effort that went into this and look forward to seeing it grow over time,” said Shannone Bondie, who lives in Oscoda and is the members services coordinator at the Tawas Chamber of Commerce.
”The community showed up! Amanda Bergeron came to me in October about wanting to do a beach ball drop for New Year’s Eve and made it happen. It was a huge success, hundreds of people showed up to support a new local tradition and I think it really set the bar for everything we have planned going into 2023-big community events and big community support,” commented Bravata after the event.
The New Year’s Eve beach ball drop was co-sponsored by Bergeron and Bravata’s business, A Little Bit More, with the help of Griff and Sons who provided the crane to bring Bergeron’s vision to life. According to Bergeron, the AuSable River Store, the Rapson Family, Robyn Christy with Elite Travel Concierge, the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce, and Joy Hoeffel-Eck all contributed time or money toward the event.