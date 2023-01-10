OSCODA – Anticipation filled the air on Saturday night as hundreds of revelers gathered at Oscoda Beach Park on New Year’s Eve for the first ever beach ball drop.

Photo ops with the ball were available until 11:45 p.m. At 11:45 the ball was lifted by a crane to its position where it would hang until it began its descent. Upbeat dance music played under the Beach Park pavilion as event organizer Amanda Bergeron announced the three-minute warning.

