AUSABLE – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees passed Ordinance Number 132 at its regular meeting on Jan. 3. The ordinance addresses use of township property including the public recreation areas, building, parking lot and adjacent grounds.
The motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes, with support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, passed unanimously.
The township now has an application for use of the township building, parking lot or adjacent grounds that can be picked up at and submitted at the township hall. The applications are required for use of township property. Applications will be processed in the order received and will be reviewed by the board during a regular or special meeting.
A fee schedule for use of the township property will be developed and presented at a future board meeting for consideration. The ordinance will be published in an upcoming issue of The Oscoda Press. According to the ordinance, any person or persons who use township property assume all liability and need to have the appropriate insurance coverage.