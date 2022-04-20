EAST TAWAS – Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas, and the historic lighthouse situated on the property, are a huge draw for visitors and locals alike. Nestled along Lake Huron/Tawas Bay, the land features a campground, sandy beaches, wooded areas, walking trails, one-of-a-kind birding opportunities and a number of different amenities.
Despite all that is currently available, the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park found one thing to be missing in a particular section of the park – a pavilion near the lighthouse. So, the nonprofit, voluntary association has kicked off a campaign to construct a 34- by 40-foot pavilion adjacent to the paved walkway, between the campground and the lighthouse, near the gift shop.
When staff at USG’s gypsum mining operation in Alabaster Township heard of this, they selected the Friends group and the pavilion project for their annual community grant. Every year through the Give Local program – which is funded by the company’s charitable arm, the USG Foundation – $5,000 is awarded to an organization in each community where USG operates.
“And we do these all over the country, at all of our locations,” said USG Manager Matt Craig, during the April 12 check presentation at the lighthouse. “And the employees at the plant select who to give back to each year.”
He added that after the pavilion endeavor was brought to their attention, they discussed it further with Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park Board Secretary Chris Zimmel. Upon learning more, the staff thought this would be a worthy project to donate to.
As previously reported, past local recipients of the $5,000 grant have included the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), the TCFD above water rescue and underwater dive rescue and recovery team, Iosco Coats for Kids and the Iosco County Historical Society and Museum.
Prior to handing over the check, USG, Friends and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) representatives gathered in the Tawas Point Lighthouse to discuss the pavilion, as well as to enjoy an impromptu history lesson of sorts.
Attending on behalf of USG were Craig, Bobby Sheehan, Erin Fox, Technical Manager/Mining Engineer Joe Faust and Alabaster Operations Manager Jim Sheehan. On hand from the DNR was Tawas Point State Park Supervisor Micah Jordan, while the Friends group members included Zimmel, Board President Jane Chandler, Fundraising Committee Chair Cindy Donnenwerth and Marketing and Public Relations Committee Member Shannone Bondie.
They swapped stories for a bit, describing the captivating history of the lighthouse, as well as those who resided and work there. “Families lived in this house from 1876 until 1993, when the last Coast Guard family moved out,” Chandler noted, for example, as the group convened in the kitchen.
When discussing some of the upkeep and rehab work over the years, Zimmel added that there were 33 layers of paint in that room, alone. “So the colors that you see, were the colors of the era. And each room is a different era,” she said, noting that the kitchen reflects the 1800s, for instance, and the living room is styled to show what life was like in the 1930s.
USG personnel, in turn, also shared details about their long-running presence in the community, for which the company is now in its 120th year of business in Alabaster Township. (A summary of USG’s history in Iosco County, along with their goal to expand their quarry operations and remain in the area for years to come, was featured in the March 16 edition of this publication).
As for the pavilion need, Zimmel pointed to all of the wide open land surrounding the lighthouse, and noted that there is no covered area to provide shade on hot days or protection from the elements during rainy days. But it would be a huge benefit to visitors, especially given the large volume of lighthouse tours which are offered.
In the summer months, she said there are scheduled tours every hour on the hour, for five hours a day, Wednesday through Monday. Friends members volunteer to host guests at the lighthouse on Tuesdays, which is by donation only on these dates. “So all the Tuesdays in June, July and August, we staff it so it’s never closed. People come a long way to see it. We want to show it off!”
However, if someone buys a ticket, say, at 3:15 p.m. and the next tour isn’t until 4 p.m., she said there’s absolutely no place for them to sit down and get out of the sun as they wait. So, this was a starting point behind the idea to offer some sort of shelter. As the group talked about it more, the possibilities for the pavilion then began snowballing.
Zimmel says it has become more of an overall, community-centered goal, beyond that of just providing a shaded area for people to get off their feet for a while.
Chandler further advised that a place is needed for the school groups, bus tours and other large crowds which make their way to the lighthouse every year.
According to the association, the state park hosts approximately 300,000 visitors annually.
Zimmel said there are also a number of weddings and engagements, countless children’s programs, nature hikes, community events and other functions that occur on the property each year, for which a pavilion would be a much-welcome enhancement. She has witnessed youth groups, for example, sitting on the lawn to do their activities, as there is currently no other space for them to do so.
She said that a sheltered structure would also get plenty of use during the National Lighthouse Day festivities that are hosted annually at the park – and which will take place this year on Sunday, Aug. 7 – as well as the Friends’ native plant sale fundraiser that’s coming up on Saturday, May 14.
As for the intended location, which is just north of the gift shop and already has electricity available, she said it will provide lovely views of the lighthouse, make for some great photo opportunities and allow guests to enjoy picnics.
Additionally, it is situated near the start of the popular Sandy Hook Trail. Aside from the birding events which occur along the trail, Zimmel said it also used for snowshoe hikes and other winter activities. Once a pavilion is erected, these users will have a space in which to warm up, put on their gear and so on. “I think it’s going to be used a lot, I really do.”
When construction is complete, she said the state will take over what is going to be named the “Lighthouse Pavilion,” and DNR staff will handle the reservations for those who want to rent it ahead of time for various functions.
“And they’ll get the income for that. So that’s, again, a good thing for the park,” Zimmel said. “Because we work hand-in-hand with them. So we want it to be a benefit to everybody, and not just visitors.”
Upon USG presenting the check, all of the attendees were invited to climb the 85 stairs up the tower of the lighthouse, to take in the unsurpassed views – while also learning even more about the structure and its past.
As reported earlier this year, the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park have shared their project plan for the pavilion. According to this, an existing pavilion – located near the beach and containing bathrooms and showers – is used by visitors to the beach, resulting in little privacy for those who rent it for events. Further, the large canvas tent owned by the park and deployed for events has sustained significant damage over the years and needs to be replaced. But the new, handicap accessible pavilion would be low maintenance and feature multiple electric outlets, as well as the availability of lights for evening use.
The first phase is intended to include one solid wall on the north side of the structure. In future phases, the plan allows for the installation of more walls and doors to enclose the space, giving it four-season functionality.
The approximate cost for Phase One is $70,000, and the Friends have earmarked $10,000 for this, from their special projects fund. They will also be applying for grants and seeking support from local entities.
Plans have been submitted to the appropriate state government agencies for final approval, and the time line will be dependent upon completion of the site surveys and the availability of adequate funding.
For more details, visit www.tawaslighthousefriends.com. The website also contains both a video and PDF version of the project plan slides. Questions/comments may be directed to info@tawaslighthousefriends.com or by calling 545-1421.