OSCODA — Oscoda Area Schools recently issued a list of the top 10 seniors in academics of the Class of 2022.
The graduating class, which consisted of 55 students, completed commencement activities during a ceremony held on May 21 at the Oscoda High School gymnasium.
The list is as follows:
Rhea Amrich — 4.0 gpa (Co-Valedictorian) Parents are Nichole and Christopher Amrich. Rhea will be attending Alpena Community College to play softball and study business management. She plans to attend another university to study interior architecture. She has participated in varsity volleyball, varsity softball, student council, and a member of the National Honor Society. Rhea has received the softball 1st team all-conference and the all-district award, and the Don Springsteen Memorial Scholarship.
Madison Checks — 4.0 gpa (Co-Valdictorian) Parents are Katrina Kellan and Joe Checks. Madison plans to attend Oakland University to pursue a degree in nursing. She has been a varsity cheerleader for two years, an active member on the board of the Owls Health Clinic, National Honor Society Member, and she competed at two math olympics at Saginaw Valley State University. Madison has received many honor roll awards, outstanding attendance, an American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship, and an academic letter.
Andrew Benton — 3.99 gpa (Salutatorian) Parents are Lewsi and Andrew Benton. Andrew will be continuing in the Early Middle College program through Alpena Community College. After receiving his associates in chemistry, he plans to attend a four-year college to obtain a masters or doctorate in a chemistry specialty. During high school, he participated in band, soccer, track, robotics, Interact, scouts, student council, and was the head teller at the Owls Nest. Andrew has been awarded Individual All-Academic Award in Soccer, Northstar League Scholar Athlete, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association Scholar Instrumentalist Award, the John Philip Sousa Award, honor roll, American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship, and student of the month award.
Hunter Gerow — 3.98 GPA. Parents are Kristal and Steve Pidgeon, and Joel Gerow. Hunter will attend Central Michigan University’s Honors Program and study Pediatric Neurology. He has been involved in soccer, basketball, baseball, robotics, Interact, National Honor Society, Student Council, and band. Hunter has been on the honor roll for all 4 years, received Academic All-State and All District award in soccer. Hunter has received the Tawas Elks Scholarship, the Mikado Goodfellows Scholarship Award, American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship, the OEA Scholarship Award, the Central Michigan Merit Scholarship and the Tarbaco Scholarship.
Caitlin Berney — 3.98 GPA. Parents are Karen Koenig and James Berney. Caitlin plans to attend Central Michigan University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She participated in four years of varsity sideline cheer and competitive cheer, wrestling manager for four years, Interact for four years, , Student Council, Social Emotional Learning Committee, and was the Oscoda Board of Education student representative. Caitlin has earned a four-year honor roll and the 2022 Central Michigan University Leadership Advancement Scholarship, the CMU Maroon and Gold Merit, the American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship, the MEA Retired Teachers Scholarship, and the Sacred Heart CCW Scholarship.
Ian Boboltz — 3.91 GPA. Parents are Lisa and Andrew Dault and Bruce Boboltz. Ian plans to attend Eastern Michigan University to study prosthetics and orthotics. Ian was a two-time state wrestling qualifier. He also participated in football, track, choir, and musical theater. Ian has been on the honor roll all during high school, lettered in track, football, and wrestling. Has received numerous academic awards.
Jade Stadler — 3.89 GPA. Jade plans to attend Michigan Tech University for Ecology. She participated in track, band, and was a member of National Honor Society.
Megan Myles — 3.88 GPA. Parents are Summer and Michael Myles. Megan plans to attend Michigan State University to study veterinary nursing. She participated in 4 years of volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was a member of the Youth Advisory Council and the National Honor Society. Megan has been awarded all region honors in volleyball for two years, received the Don Springsteen Memorial Scholarship, and been on the honor roll.
Delaney Ellis — 3.83 GPA. Parents are Danielle and Donald Ellis III. Delaney plans to go to Central Michigan University. She has been a member of the National Honor Society, band, choir, musical theater, and junior varsity basketball. Delaney has received an honor roll and was selected as drum major.
Shane Nowiski — 3.79 GPA. Parents are Brenda and Sheldon Nowiski. Shane plans to attend Grand Valley State University to study business management. He participated in four years of soccer, four years of National Honor Society, and was lead mechanic of the Robotics team for three years. Shane has been awarded varsity letter in soccer, All-Academic in soccer, and four years of honor roll.
Other graduates in this year’s class included:
Brendan David Apsitis, Lewis Christian Axline, Aly Elane Burger, Adam Lee Busch, Lane Michael-Allen Choy, Logan James Clayton, Madison, Brooke-Taylor Dolliver, Colin Micheal-Emmett Ellis, Cameron Chase Fabyan, Jamie Ann Fletcher, Michael James Gepfrey, William James Goff, Kaylin Nicole Griggs, Jesslyn Haley Harris, Bryce Anthony Haskins, Madison Kae Justice, Jenna Lorraine Kimmet, William Ve Kopke, Carter William Kruse, Skyler James-Patric Lariviere, James Douglas London, Nathaniel Alexander Marshall, Trevor Lee Miller, Austin Blake Morton, Lyzabeth Noel Pike, Alexis Rae Ruemenapp, Kaden Blane Schirmer, Nicholas Scott Simons, Arieiana Lauran Sivrais, Gavin Richard Sivrais, Hailie Joe Slick-Davis, Daniel Arthur Snider, Jade Marie Stadler, Michael Theis Stepp, Evelyn Marie Taylor, Kaleigh Rene Thomas, Malia Kristen Thomas, Christopher Jacob Thompson, Olivia Grace Toppi, Anthony Thomas Ward, Marriah Elaine Wasmuth, Hailey Rose Watson, Savahanna Rose Webster, Austin David Whisenant, Alexandra Rose Wilson, Siearra Lynn Wright and Michael Joseph Wrona and Nina Nellissen.