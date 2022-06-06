OSCODA — The Oscoda American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars groups both recognized Memorial Day on May 30 with separate ceremonies held at their respective halls.
At the American Legion Hall, members of the organization followed their traditional ceremony for the public, which began with the posting of the colors, including the American flag, by the American Legion’s color guard.
The posting was then followed by an invocation by the chaplain, and then with a short speech by Post Commander David Lyons. Lyons explained the purpose behind recognizing those who have laid down their lives for the freedoms Americans enjoy in the United States.
He recognized the 13 servicemembers who lost their live in 2021 during the civilian evacuation of Afghanistan when a suicide bomber blew themselves up at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
“Not only are they forever in our hearts,” Lyons said “But they shared a common goal, our freedom.”
He also said that the public needs to remember what Memorial Day is all about.
“Memorial Day is not about picnics and parades,” he said. “It is about recognizing those who make our way of life possible.
After the speech the color guard retired to the parking lot of the hall and gave a gun salute after the playing of “Taps.”
The American Legion ceremony was followed with a luncheon and then with a formal flag raising ceremony at the post’s flagpole held at noon.