OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted at their regular July 25 meeting to increase the pay of volunteer fire fighters. The request to raise the pay came from Township Superintendent Tammy Kline. Kline told trustees the amount of the increase was based on information obtained by Fire Chief Allan MacGregor from surrounding communities.

The trustees approved an addition of $10 per hour after fire fighters are on a fire run for two hours. Kline said this increase would mirror what Tawas and Whittemore are paying their volunteer firefighters. According to the table included in the board packet, Oscoda Township currently pays $34.24 per meeting and $41 per fire run.

