OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted at their regular July 25 meeting to increase the pay of volunteer fire fighters. The request to raise the pay came from Township Superintendent Tammy Kline. Kline told trustees the amount of the increase was based on information obtained by Fire Chief Allan MacGregor from surrounding communities.
The trustees approved an addition of $10 per hour after fire fighters are on a fire run for two hours. Kline said this increase would mirror what Tawas and Whittemore are paying their volunteer firefighters. According to the table included in the board packet, Oscoda Township currently pays $34.24 per meeting and $41 per fire run.
Whittemore pays its fire fighters $20 per meeting, $30 per fire run and $10 additional per hour after two hours. Tawas pays fire fighters $30 per meeting, $35 per fire run and $10 additional per hour after two hours.
“Is that for the fire run pay, not meetings?” asked Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
“Do we know how many runs exceed two hours?” asked Supervisor Ann Richards.
Kline responded that the pay was for fire runs only and that she did not know how many fire runs exceed two hours.
Kline mentioned that insurance can be billed for fire runs, however, the township has not done any billing for fire services since 2020.
“Do you know why we haven’t sent the invoices?” asked Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
“I do not,” Kline responded.
Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton to increase the pay with support from Trustee Bill Palmer, passed unanimously. Members of the volunteer fire department are paid on a per run/per meeting basis.
According to Kline, the Oscoda Township Volunteer Fire Department currently consists of 31 volunteers from AuSable and Oscoda townships. The command structure includes the Chief, Assistant Chief, Captain and two Lieutenants. The main station is located in downtown Oscoda.
The Oscoda Fire Department provides fire and rescue protection for Oscoda and AuSable townships and contracts for part of Wilber Township.
The board also took the following actions at the meeting:
- Approved paying invoices from ROWE Professional Services totaling $61,729.25 for work on the Iosco Exploration Trail, wastewater improvements, pump station improvements and as needed services.
- Approved pay request No. 8 from RCL Construction for the pump station replacement in the amount of $1,129,628.14. Motion by Palmer, with support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
- Awarded the contract for phase 3 of the water main project to Katterman Trucking who came in as low bid out of three bidders. The bid came in under the cost projected by ROWE Professional Services. Motion by Sutton, with support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
- In a vote of 4 to 3 approved obtaining a 10 year easement for the railroad crossings owned by Central Michigan Railway Company.
- At the request of Parks and Recreation Director Al Apsitis, approved the purchase of a 2020 New Holland Workmaster 35 tractor for Old Orchard Park at a cost of $29,400 for the tractor and three attachments.
- At the recommendation of Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, approved resolution 2022-22 adopting the Michigan Association of Planning Community Planning Principles. Vallette said the document will hold the Planning Commission to higher standards. Motion by Spencer, with support from Cummings, unanimously approved.
- Voted to support the Develop Iosco application for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) HOPE grant that provides home repairs that improve energy efficiency. Richards said she had some concerns about the amount of time required by the township to assist with the grant application. Spencer asked why Kline thought the township would not be successful in completing an application. Kline said she didn’t think the township’s application would be competitive. Motion by Sutton, support from Cummings to approve providing letters of support by Kline and EIC Director Todd Dickerson for the Develop Iosco proposal. Passed unanimously.