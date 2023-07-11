OSCODA – Local businesses will soon be getting attention from statewide, national and international audiences. The popular Emmy Award winning PBS program Under the Radar Michigan (UTR) visited local businesses last week to feature them on the July 13 episode of the show.

The crew consisting of co-founders Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman, and another “cool guy” who prefers to remain behind the scenes, started out at To the Moon and Back on Thursday. Co-owners Jackie and Lain MacKenzie were thrilled when they heard they were being featured on the show.

