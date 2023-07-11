OSCODA – Local businesses will soon be getting attention from statewide, national and international audiences. The popular Emmy Award winning PBS program Under the Radar Michigan (UTR) visited local businesses last week to feature them on the July 13 episode of the show.
The crew consisting of co-founders Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman, and another “cool guy” who prefers to remain behind the scenes, started out at To the Moon and Back on Thursday. Co-owners Jackie and Lain MacKenzie were thrilled when they heard they were being featured on the show.
UTR spent three hours at the store talking with Lain, Jackie and their five-year-old daughter DebDeb, who was inviting shoppers in from the sidewalk and gave Daldin and Edelman a tour of the store.
The duo filmed the eclectic contents of the shop ranging from jewelry to crystals, candles, art from local artists, soaps, clothing, shoes and small pieces of handmade furniture.
While at the store they also filmed an all levels yoga class, and a book club meeting, both of which were led by Lain. The shop offers daily yoga and meditation classes and book club meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a new book featured every month. Weather permitting some of the yoga classes take place on the beach.
Upstairs the duo filmed a Reiki treatment session that Lisa DePaul performed and learned about the Reflexology, Tuning Fork and other healing services offered on site. DePaul performed a short Reiki session on Daldin.
The name of the shop, that is predominantly displayed from the new awning out front to the murals on the back and side of the building, originated with Jackie’s aunt, Janice Kornacki. Kornacki told Jackie she loved her “to the moon and back” on a daily basis after Jackie’s mom, who was Kornacki’s sister, passed away.
During their interview with Daldin, Jackie and Lain talked about wanting to create a sense of community when they moved to the area and decided to open the store. It was obvious they have done that when a large group of supporters came to shop and be part of the B Roll for the show as they chose their treasures.
The couple, who moved up from the metro Detroit area where Lain was working in retail and Jackie worked as a nurse, were looking for a change. When they walked into the house on the Anchorage Retreat property, situated on Lake Huron, they knew they were home. The idea to own a store came a short time later. With a lot of paint and artistic flair they transformed the former Lovey’s space into To the Moon and Back.
Last year Kornacki engaged in an email campaign to have the store featured on UTR. She was excited to be able to participate in the taping. Jackie, was more than a little reluctant to be on camera, admitted she enjoyed the experience.
“It was a wonderful experience, Tom really did make it easy,” said Jackie. “It was special to see the people that care about us, support us and want to see us do well,” she added.
“It was so much fun having the crew and Tom in our space. We also felt the love pouring in from our customers and friends who came to show their support. It was a truly magical day and one we will never forget” Lain responded when asked about the day.
Edelman said they don’t usually have an audience when they film and they have never met a DebDeb, who recognized Daldin from watching the show, let out a shriek when she saw him, and ran across the shop to give him the first of several hugs.
Edelman had been in the store before and purchased crystals to keep the movie projector working at the Lake Theater, that he owns with his wife Teresa. The couple met nine years ago when the Mai Tiki Resort was featured on the show.
To the Moon and Back is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday during the summer. More information about the shop and services provided can be found on its website and Facebook page.
Lain and Jackie also own the Anchorage Retreat Center along US-23 in AuSable Township where they rent out six cabins and hold wellness retreats twice annually, once in the late spring and once in the early fall.
On Friday morning UTR moved on to the Red Fork restaurant in Greenbush. After enjoying breakfast the guys spoke with Kari Vanderheuel, who owns the restaurant with her husband Andy.
The Vanderheuels bought the restaurant located along US-23 during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic in September 2020 and opened on Dec. 17, 2020.
Vanderheuel designed the menu to have something for everyone. Parents can enjoy Ahi Tuna, ribs, a pasta special or the Friday night fish fry, while their kids eat chicken fingers.
The “Red” part of the name is a nod to the 50+ year history the restaurant had as The Red Rooster.
The large namesake still stands in the parking lot. The “Fork” portion of the name is reminiscent of being told as a child to “hold onto your fork, the best is yet to come”. When Vanderheuel saw a large red fork on a shopping trip downstate it sealed the name.
Vanderheuel feels the same way about the restaurant, that the best is yet to come. She prides herself on serving homemade dishes and desserts using local ingredients when possible. Recently the restaurant featured strawberry pie made with fresh Michigan strawberries. Sandwiches are made with bread from Wandering Winds Farm, a bakery in Spruce.
The breakfast menu includes traditional favorites but also offers raspberry stuffed French Toast and Avocado Toast. Eggs Benedict is the special on Sundays when the restaurant is only open for breakfast and lunch.
“Oh, they were wonderful,” Vanderheuel said about the visit from UTR. She agreed that Daldin made the interview process easy. She said it was like talking with an old friend about her business.
Vanderheuel also owns the Alcona Coffee House and the Big Dipper ice cream shop next door in Harrisville.
The Red Fork is open Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The UTR team came back for dinner on Friday after filming the beach, the pier at Oscoda Beach Park and visiting Lumberman’s Monument. The tried several appetizers and ordered the hamburger, pizza and fish dinner.
On Friday afternoon the crew moved down River Road to capture the natural beauty and history of Lumberman’s Monument. At Lumberman’s Monument they spoke with Rob Reno, a park ranger with the National Forest Service. Reno gave a historical overview of Lumberman’s Monument, including its beginning in the 1850s and the end of the clear cutting some 40 years later.
Reno gave an overview of the 102 camping sites that are available for rental, the sand dunes that line the bank of the AuSable River and the log jam that resembles the log jams that would take place on the river during the lumbering days.
The 14-foot statue that honors the lumbermen traveled from New York to Oscoda on a train in 1932. Given the era, donations were gathered to pay for the transport.
“Every time I see the view, I am blown away,” Edelman told Reno about the famous view from the top of Lumberman’s Monument down to the river that is immortalized on paintings, pictures and postcards available locally. The crew then took the 200 steps down to the river where they saw a replica of a wanigan, a floating kitchen that would follow the lumbermen down the river to provide them with meals. Reno said he describes it as the Walmart of olden days to kids that visit.
Early Saturday the UTR crew wrapped up their visit to the area at the Cedar Lake Grocery, a convenience store, on US 23 in Greenbush. When they arrived, locals were lined up through the store and across the parking lot waiting for up to an hour for fresh hot donuts to come out of the fryer.
After 37 years, Scotty Parent, the owner who is affectionately known as the “Donut King,” said he still eats one or two donuts every time he makes them. His brother from Kentucky was behind the counter helping to serve the long line of customers. Parent said they would make 200 dozen of his famous donuts from Saturday to Tuesday over the holiday weekend. On non holiday weekends the donuts are available year round on Saturdays and Sundays.
Parent originally started making the donuts out at Old Orchard Park but eventually moved the donut maker to the store. There were lots of multi-generation families waiting together in line. Ashton Belcher, age three, was in line with his mom and grandma holding a sign that read “I love Scotty’s donuts and UTR TV.” Parent described his customers as being “faithful”. Last weekend he held a benefit and sold 80 dozen donuts in one day.
Courtney Hall and her husband Tim were at the end of the long line waiting patiently for their turn to purchase a bag of the warm confections. The couple lives in Lapeer, and visits their aunt who has a cabin, frequently. Courtney’s favorite is the glazed donut with sprinkles, Tim enjoys the chocolate dipped. They both like supporting a local business.
There is a map of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula on the wall of the store that holds pins that designate where people have come from to purchase the donuts. Sticky notes adorn the side of the map with locations out of state. One customer comes from Keystone Colorado and takes two dozen donuts with them on the airplane ride home.
After completing their interview with Scotty, the crew enjoyed some donuts, signed autographs and took pictures with fans of the show who were waiting in line.
Amazingly all of the interviews over the three-day period were conducted in one take. After the videos go through the editing process the episode will be broadcast on PBS on July 13 at 9:30 p.m. locally and at 8:30 p.m. in the Detroit metro area.
UTR, the brainchild of Daldin and Edelman, started in 2010 and is in its 14th season. The duo travel around the state and feature local businesses and attractions. For those who have missed the show, Daldin has written three books capturing the duos adventures.
UTR has won 10 Emmys for Best Show, Best Host, Best Direction, Best Editing and Best Program Promo. As previously reported, the two friends originally met in 1982 when they were both working at WRIF in Detroit.
“I’m kind of amazed that we can still find things that surprise us,” Edelman said about the experience filming in the Oscoda area, adding that he had never been to Scotty’s (Cedar Lake Grocery) or Lumberman’s Monument.