EAST TAWAS – Sixty local leaders gathered at the East Tawas Community Center on Wednesday, April 4 to receive updates on the county’s recycling efforts and the county millage, get a progress report from Develop Iosco (DI) and share information.

Elected leaders and administrative staff from Alabaster Township, AuSable Township, Baldwin Township, Burleigh Township, Plainfield Township, Tawas Township, Wilbur Township, the City of East Tawas, the City of Whittemore and Iosco County attended. No one from Oscoda Township, Plainfield Township or the City of Tawas City attended the meeting.

